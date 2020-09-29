Marley Watkins aims to help Aberdeen split Celtic and Rangers in Premiership

Loan striker Marley Watkins insists Aberdeen must aim high to split Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership this season.

Finishing in the top two would secure a lucrative Champions League spot for Aberdeen.

Scotland will have two places in the Champions League next season, having clinched a spot in the top 15 of Uefa’s coefficient rankings last month.

Watkins, who netted his first goal for the Dons in the 3-0 defeat of Ross County at the weekend, accepts splitting the big spending Glasgow two is a big ask.

However, he is up for the fight and warned Aberdeen are not in the league “to make up the numbers”.

Watkins said: “We have to aim high and try to get into the top two.

“It is difficult because they have a much bigger budget, but we have to aim high and put that demand on ourselves really.

“It is a big ask, but what not?

“We are not here just to make up the numbers.”

Aberdeen are eight points behind league leaders Rangers but hold two games in hand on the Ibrox side.

They trail Celtic by seven points, and have played a game less than the defending champions.

Watkins said: “We have to focus on the league now we are out of Europe.

“We have got off to a good start.”

Welsh international Watkins netted the opener at Ross County for his first goal since joining on loan from Championship Bristol City until January.

In the aftermath of a victory that could have been far more emphatic, manager Derek McInnes backed Watkins to score double figures during his loan spell.

That is a challenge Watkins is happy to accept.

He said: “Why not?

“I am capable of getting double figures.

“I should be close to double figures now if I am being honest. I have come close quite a lot and even before I scored at Ross County I went close.

“It was great to get off the mark. I want to try and score every game, but it is more important that we win every game we play.”

Watkins’ goal against Ross County was his first this year.

He last netted in a 3-0 win for parent club Bristol City against Luton on December 29 last year.

Watkins first Dons goal came in his eighth start since arriving on loan.

He insists the demand to score that break-through goal primarily came from himself.

He said: “To be fair, there was more pressure from myself because you want to get that goal. I am playing up there (centre-forward) and I am usually playing on the right (wing).

“When you are playing through the middle you need to get goals and I think in most games I have been a threat.

“Before the weekend I hadn’t put them away, but the most important thing is that the team wins.

“I do want to kick on and score more goals now that I am off the mark.”

Aberdeen shrugged off the disappointment of exiting the Europa League following a 1-0 loss away to Sporting Lisbon.

After defeating FK Viking 2-0 in the second qualifying round in Norway earlier this month, the Dons crashed to a shock 3-0 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

In Dingwall, the Reds ensured there was no repeat Euro hangover.

He said: “We knew Motherwell wasn’t good enough and we needed to put on a performance at Ross County, mentally dig deep and get the result.

“We knew we couldn’t be complacent

“It was a tough shift (in Lisbon) and the gaffer warned us about that before the game.

“That, after playing in a big stadium against a big team, we had to make sure we were at it.

“We have a good bunch of lads in our dressing room who make sure we are on it.

“I am talking about guys like Andy (Considine), Ash (Taylor) and Joe (Lewis).

“We were on it and we delivered.”

Next up is a home clash against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Friday evening.

Watkins said: “Every team, you have to give them respect.

“No team is just going to come up and fold.

“We know we need to be on it and focus on ourselves.”