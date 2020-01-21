Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Mark Gallagher completes move to Aberdeen

by Ryan Cryle
21/01/2020, 10:34 am Updated: 21/01/2020, 10:37 am
Mark Gallagher in action for Ross County against Fraserburgh in the Challenge Cup.
Mark Gallagher in action for Ross County against Fraserburgh in the Challenge Cup.
Send us a story

Aberdeen have completed the signing of youngster Mark Gallagher from Ross County for an undisclosed fee.

Newcastle-born 18-year-old Gallagher will join the Pittodrie development set-up on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Dons manager Derek McInnes confirmed at the weekend a price had been agreed with the Staggies with just the midfielder’s medical to be sorted.

On announcing the move had been completed, McInnes said: “I’m pleased to get Mark on board. Hopefully, if he shows the same level of commitment my staff and I will put into him, he can become a first team player for this club in the future.”

Breaking