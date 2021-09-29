Manchester United ‘tracking’ Aberdeen’s 18-year-old defender Calvin Ramsay

English Premier League giants Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with Aberdeen full back Calvin Ramsay.
The 18-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Dons this season, despite their recent run of eight games without a win.
According to a report in the Scottish Sun, the Red Devils are monitoring Ramsay’s progress.
It was reported last month that Everton had turned their attention to Ramsay after failing with a couple of bids to sign Rangers right back Nathan Patterson.
Ramsay, who made his debut for Scotland under-21s in a Euro qualifier against Turkey last month, has six assists in 14 appearances so far this season.
Aberdeen teen Calvin Ramsay not fazed by Everton links, insists boss Stephen Glass
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe