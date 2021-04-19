Manager Stephen Glass reveals Aberdeen did not have time to practise penalties ahead of Scottish Cup spot-kick defeat of Livingston

Manager Stephen Glass revealed Aberdeen did not have time to practise penalties ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Livingston.

Having drawn 2-2 after extra-time, the Dons netted all five spot-kicks to edge past Livi 5-3 on penalties.

Lewis Ferguson, Florian Kamberi, Callum Hendry, Dean Campbell and Ross McCrorie all converted from the spot to set-up a quarter-final clash with Dundee United at Pittodrie on Sunday (2.30pm).

Glass only began working with the Dons squad at Cormack Park on Wednesday after completing 10 days of quarantine due to Covid-19 travel regulations, having flown in from the United States.

The 44-year-old and assistant Allan Russell used the three days of training before the fourth round tie to get their ideas across to the squad – and didn’t have time to work on spot-kicks.

Regardless, the Reds delivered a perfect return of five scored from five to deliver a vital cup victory in Glass’ first game in charge.

Glass hailed the courage of the five who stepped up and insisted there were others keen to take penalties.

© SNS Group

Asked if the Dons had practised penalties in the build up to the tie, Glass said: “No. We didn’t.

“We didn’t have enough time on the training ground to be perfectly honest.

“However, the boys were confident.

“Sometimes it can get in their mind, but they showed their bravery to go up and take them.

“There were a few more wanting to take them as well.

“The spirit in the group is amazing and it says a lot for the staff that are here and the players that are here.”