Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes still targeting ‘quality’ additions in January window

Dons boss Derek McInnes insists he will sign quality and not just quantity in this month’s transfer window.

He has already moved to bag Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

McGeouch flew out to Dubai with the Reds and looks fully fit and ready to hit the ground running.

It was also revealed last night Atlanta United loanee Jon Gallagher will stay at Pittodrie until the end of the season, having arrived in the summer.

Three players did not make the trip to the United Arab Emirates due to injury – Craig Bryson, Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner.

Due to the injuries McInnes has to bolster numbers in the winter. But he will not add signings for the sake of numbers.

The manager, pictured, aims to bring in players he believes can further strengthen his team, as much as Scotland cap McGeouch.

McInnes said: “In January you always want to improve your team and not just improve the numbers. The intention is to do that by improving the quality.

“We always see January as a month where we can find players to improve the squad.

“It is not just about improving numbers by supplementing the squad because we also work to improve it with quality additions.”

McInnes is also closing in on securing St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy on a pre-contract.

It is understood Aberdeen have officially informed St Johnstone of their desire to sign Kennedy in the summer.

Talks have are also understood to have begun with Aberdeen and Kennedy’s agent.

Out of contract with Saints in the summer the winger has been free to talk to other clubs since the window opened on January 1.

Kennedy is free to sign a pre-contract now if he wishes.

A wage is likely to be freed this January with the expected exit of Republic of Ireland international Stephen Gleeson.

Midfielder Gleeson did not travel out to Dubai and McInnes has previously admitted he is set to move on in this window.

Gleeson was sidelined for three months following knee surgery in the pre-season.

Although back to full fitness, Gleeson has played for just one minute this season for the first team.

Attacker Scott Wright, pictured, is in Dubai despite being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Wright has returned to light running in training.

McInnes said: “When you lose a few players at any given time it puts a strain on the squad.”

Youngsters Seb Ross, Jack McKenzie and Michael Ruth are all out in Dubai with the Dons.

Aberdeen went into the winter shutdown following a disappointing 1-1 draw with bottom side Hearts.

McInnes insists he and the Pittodrie board will do their bit to strengthen in the window for the second half of the season.

However, he also wants the Dons players to step up as well.

He said: “If you look at Joe Lewis, Scott McKenna, Lewis Ferguson and Sam Cosgrove, right through the spine of the Aberdeen team, we’ve had consistency and a good level.

“We’re just looking for a wee bit more from everyone in the second half of the season.

“I said to the players after the Hearts game that we all have to push ourselves on. Staff and players.

“I feel as though we’ve just got through to January with the injuries we’ve had.

“It’s important there is a freshness to our squad and play in the second half.

“January has always been a good month for us in terms of tweaking the squad.”