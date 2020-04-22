Manager Derek McInnes in awe of fans’ love for Aberdeen as he makes promise

Dons boss Derek McInnes has vowed to repay the Red Army’s support during the Covid-19 shutdown by delivering success when football returns.

Aberdeen supporters have rallied behind the club in their time of need by buying more than 2,500 season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign.

That is despite uncertainty over when next season will begin as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Football in Scotland has been shut down at every level since March 13 and that suspension is in place until at least June 10.

The SPFL have set up a series of working groups in a bid to get the Scottish game up and running as soon as possible.

However, the First Minister has warned Scottish football should not expect to hold matches in front of fans “any time soon”.

Yet amid the uncertainty surrounding next season Dons supporters have continued to back their club.

McInnes said: “There has been a sheer willingness from everyone to help the club.

“That connection between the club and the fans has clearly been shown. That connection is everything for Aberdeen.

“Sometimes it takes a really tough situation like this, and this is unusual in the extreme, to see that outpouring of effort and love for the club.

“We are all so encouraged by the reaction and effort of the supporters and how they have come forward during this time.

“We want to make sure that when we do get back to playing football again we make the most of the connection that is clearly there between the players, the club and the supporters.

“I feel that when we have been at our best as a team that connection has been strong.

“We want to have maximum effort on the pitch when we get back to playing so that we can reach the standard we all want.”

Aberdeen set the target of selling 5,000 season tickets for the next campaign by the end of this month and recently hit the halfway mark.

Chairman Dave Cormack had warned of a £5 million black hole if the shutdown continues into the summer.

In response, Dons players, management and higher paid non-football staff agreed a voluntary deferral of wages between 10% and 30%, plus bonuses, from April 1 for four months.

Cormack and investors also ploughed a further £2m into the club to help negotiate the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman also asked supporters to rally behind the club and they have responded.

Pittodrie’s board and investors have pledged to match 10% of the revenue generated by season ticket sales and supply that to the Aberdeen FC Community Trust. It is hoped £125,000 can be raised.

That money will help bring much needed funds to the #StillStandingFree initiative alongside the trust.

More than 500 deliveries of essential supplies have been made to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 crisis.

There have also been more than 3,000 wellbeing calls to check on those vulnerable and isolated within the community.

McInnes said: “Everyone has rallied behind Aberdeen and the Community Trust

“More than 2,500 people have put their faith in our club by buying season tickets.

“Given the current situation we are in that is phenomenal backing. I have no doubt we will reach our goal of 5,000 season tickets by the end of the month.”

There remains uncertainty over when, or if, the season now in suspension will end and when the next will begin.

Aberdeen voted yes to a recent resolution from the SPFL to shut down the three lower leagues. That was passed with champions and relegation confirmed.

A decision on the Premiership was put on hold, although the vote, with 81% of clubs polling yes, gave the SPFL board the power to end it too. There is an assurance any decision will only be made following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs.

The situation could be clearer following a meeting of the UEFA executive committee tomorrow.

In the midst of uncertainty McInnes insists the unity of fans and club have shone through.

He said: “We have seen the efforts of supporters in buying season tickets and also raising money through the community.

“Everyone is doing their bit to try to make sure that as challenging as this is we try to find a way through it.”