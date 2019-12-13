Manager McInnes glad to see Ojo available again for Aberdeen

Dons boss Derek McInnes has hailed the return of Funso Ojo to the first-team fold.

The Belgian midfielder will be in the Aberdeen squad for tomorrow’s game against Hamilton Accies at Pittodrie.

Ojo has been out since September 14 after tearing a hamstring in a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

With Craig Bryson having also been out for much of that time with ankle problems it has left McInnes short in midfield.

Lewis Ferguson, 20, and 18-year-old Dean Campbell have been the only natural central midfielders available.

That has resulted in defenders Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner being pushed into the middle of the park on occasion.

McInnes is pleased to have Ojo, a £125,000 summer signing from Scunthorpe, back in the reckoning for the Reds’ final four Premiership games before the winter break.

The Pittodrie gaffer said: “Funso completed his first full training session on Wednesday so he’s good to go.

“He’ll be part of the squad tomorrow.

“We are mindful that he’s been out a very long time.

“It’s great having his composure, quality and experience on the training pitch.

“It’s great to see him back involved because it’s been a long road back for Funso.

“Getting him back in training was a boost for everyone.”

Match fitness is something Ojo will need to build up against Hamilton, Celtic, Livingston and Hearts before the January shutdown.

McInnes added: “The boys are fit and they work hard when they are out.

“But match fitness compared to general fitness is different and we have to be fair to Funso.

“The plan is to build up his minutes over the next couple of games and we’ll get him on the pitch tomorrow hopefully.

“There’s a reserve game next week that he may be involved in to top up his minutes.

“We’re hopeful he can play a part in all four games before the break.”

While Ojo is available again, fellow summer signing Bryson is still out with an ankle problem as a result of a challenge from Murray Davidson in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on November 24.

McInnes said: “Craig is still working with the physios and won’t be available for Saturday.

“I wouldn’t rule Craig out before the winter break because there is still time for him to make significant progress.

“But tomorrow is going to be too quick for him.

“It’s between him and the physio. I’ve just said to them to make sure the ankle is as right as it can be before he comes back into training.

“I would love both him and Ojo back. It’s an area of the team that we’ve had to manage and play people out of position at times.

“If we can get both boys fully fit after the break then it will be like two new signings for us.

“We’ll concentrate on who’s available and on picking up three points tomorrow and trying to finish the month as strongly as we can.”

The Dons will attempt to get back to winning ways tomorrow when Hamilton come to Pittodrie.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road ended a run of six games unbeaten.

McInnes said: “We’d lost two in 16 going into the Hibs game. It’s a tough game at Easter Road, although we have always done particularly well there.

“They are a team of similar size and probably ambitions and it was disappointing to lose.

“Looking back it didn’t feel like a 3-0 game – we were well in the game and we had good opportunities to score the first goal.

“We got into good areas but we weren’t clinical enough. We look at the first goal and from our point of view it’s avoidable.

“We’ve concentrated on looking at the goals we’ve lost and the types of goals we’ve lost in the last couple of games.

“We want to make sure we give ourselves every chance of winning by eradicating the type of goals we’ve lost.”