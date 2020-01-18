Aberdeen are in Scottish Cup to win it – gaffer Derek McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged the Dons to end 30 years of Scottish Cup pain – and believes they can deliver.

McInnes accepts lifting the national trophy for the first time since 1990 would boost the club’s coffers.

However, cash is secondary to the manager – the glory of securing the silverware is what matters most.

The first step on the road to that target begins today when hosting lower-league Dumbarton in the fourth round.

McInnes said: “The Scottish Cup is such an important piece of silverware and hopefully one we can win.

“We feel we are one of the teams who can win the Scottish Cup and we have had a pattern of doing relatively well in it the last few years.

“That can stimulate the support and boost the club financially.

“That aside, it is all about trying to win the trophy and we feel we are one of the teams that have that capability.

“We are one of the few clubs who go into the Scottish Cup who set out to win it. Not only that, but we believe we can win it.

“Hopefully the players will have the same motivation that I do to win the Scottish Cup.

“I am sure they will be fired up for the Scottish Cup this season.

“We will face some tough hurdles but we have to make sure we are smart enough with our work on Saturday to get ourselves into the next round.”

McInnes has already won the League Cup, having led Aberdeen to the trophy with a penalty shoot-out win over Inverness Caley Thistle in 2014.

He has led Aberdeen to the Scottish Cup final but narrowly lost out 2-1 to Celtic in the 2017 showpiece at Hampden.

It remains an unfulfilled ambition for McInnes to lead the Dons to the trophy that has eluded every Dons gaffer since 1990.

Aberdeen spent a week at a warm-weather training camp in Dubai in preparation for facing League One Dumbarton.

They ended the camp with a 1-0 defeat to Jordanian top-flight side Al Wehdat SC in the United Arab Emirates. The Dons jetted out to Dubai last January to prepare for a cup tie but were held 1-1 by lower-league Stenhousemuir at Pittodrie.

That forced an unwanted midweek replay away from home that Aberdeen won 4-1.

McInnes is well aware of the potential pitfalls against lower-league opposition and will not underestimate the threat of Jim Duffy’s Dumbarton.

He is desperate to prevent lightning striking twice against part-time opponents and is determined Pittodrie will not host the shock of the round.

The manager said: “We have watched Dumbarton over the last few weeks.

“Obviously we are firm favourites, being at home against a lower-league team, but there will be a shock somewhere. We have to do all that we can to make sure that it is not at Pittodrie.

“We will give them every respect. We need to bring a performance that we are capable of.”

McInnes will come up against experienced gaffer Jim Duffy, the former manager of Hibs, Morton, Falkirk and Dundee.

Dumbarton will face the Dons at Pittodrie on the back of a 3-0 League One defeat to Falkirk.

McInnes said: “We are up against an experienced manager who has been round the block. I am sure he will have no fear coming to us.

“I have come up against Jim Duffy’s teams many a time in my managerial career.

“He is a manager I have a very high regard for and his teams are always very well organised.”

“You can see Jim coaches his teams very well and he gets performances out of them.”