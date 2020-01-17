Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls interested in Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove

Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York Red Bulls are interested in Aberdeen’s 20-goal striker Sam Cosgrove, according to reports.

Cosgrove, 23, has already attracted interest from English Championship sides like Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Derby County, Hull City and Stoke City, and now it is understood he is being pursued by the Big Apple-based outfit.

The club, who formerly had Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry on their books, exited the MLS play-offs at the first round last term and are reportedly looking to bolster their roster this year with the hitman.

However, it will take a multi-million-pound offer to land the £25,000 signing from Carlisle United, who is proving to be a huge bargain for the Dons.