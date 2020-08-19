Looking back on the season Aberdeen and St Johnstone split Celtic and Rangers in First Division

Aberdeen visit McDiarmid Park tomorrow for the first of their league games rearranged due to a high-profile Covid rules breach at the club.

The aim will be to get their first points of the Premiership season on the board following the 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Pittodrie on August 1 and start to make up ground on the division’s fast-starters.

Saints began the campaign with a draw against local rivals Dundee United at Tannadice, fighting back from a goal down, before a 3-0 loss at Ibrox and Saturday’s 2-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Derek McInnes’ Dons will have aspirations of kick-starting their bid for at least a top-three league finish this term with victory in Perth, while you’d think Saints boss Callum Davidson will have at least top-six aspirations.

The season where Saints split Glasgow two alongside the Dons

If we travel back 50 years to the 1970/71 campaign, both Aberdeen and St Johnstone got between the Glasgow two of Celtic and Rangers in the First Division standings.

In fact, over two matches that season, at Pittodrie and then at Muirton Park, only one goal was notched between the eventual runners-up, the Dons, and the third-placed-finishing Saints.

The first game took place in the Granite City in just the third round of fixtures, on September 12, following the Scottish Cup-holding Reds’ home draw with Airdrie and away win at Dundee, but neither side was able to score in the encounter.

It was the then-eighth-placed Dons who had the better of the chances in the torrential rain at Pittodrie, but could not beat Saints keeper Jim Donaldson, whose team had begun the day in fourth place.

Aberdeen’s remarkable run

After the first meeting with St Johnstone, Aberdeen then went on a remarkable league run which only saw them fail to win twice more before the start of February.

They recorded wins over Kilmarnock, Hibs, Dunfermline, Rangers, St Mirren, Dundee United, Clyde, Ayr United, Hearts, Motherwell, Cowdenbeath, Celtic, Falkirk, Airdrie and Dundee in their fixtures between the two St Johnstone games, beating every other team in the division except Morton, to who they lost 2-0.

Eddie Turnbull’s Dons were the league’s undisputed top team by the time the went into the away game with Saints in Perth on January 2 and occupied the league’s top spot, while the home side were sitting third.

The Dons secured a tight win, with the only goal scored by Jim Forrest.

© Unknown

Aberdeen would eventually miss out on the 1970/71 league championship to Celtic by two points, after a fire in the Main Stand at Pittodrie coincided with a dip in form.

Saints finished 10 points behind the Reds and qualified for Europe for the first time as a result of their place in the final standings.