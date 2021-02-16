Loan striker Florian Kamberi determined to end Aberdeen scoring drought by shooting down Celtic

Loan Striker Florian Kamberi is determined to resurrect Aberdeen’s season by shooting down Celtic at Parkhead.

The Dons travel to the defending champions at Parkhead tomorrow desperate to end a five-game scoring drought.

Kamberi made his delayed debut in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren and will lead the line tomorrow.

He’s confident that barren run will end in Glasgow.

Goal-shy Aberdeen have not scored in 463 minutes of action.

It is the fourth time in the club’s 118-year history the Dons have failed to score in five straight matches.

The other five game blanks were in 1905, 1973 and last season.

Set in 1973, the club record without scoring in all competitions is 535 minutes.

Aberdeen must net before the 72nd minute at Parkhead to avoid setting an unwanted new mark.

Kamberi said: “I know where the goal is and I know I can score goals.

“It would be great to get my first goal for Aberdeen at Celtic.

“If you go away to these teams and take points it is special.

“I will be ready for the Celtic game.

“We will go there and not feel pressure as we try to play our football and take points.

“It is always special to play against Celtic or Rangers in their stadiums and, even though there are no fans, it is still a big game.”

Signed on transfer deadline day, Kamberi missed the defeats to Hibs and Livingston as his work visa was not processed in time due to the Covid-19 crisis and Brexit.

His paper-work was finally rubber-stamped on the eve of the St Mirren game, allowing him to have just one training session with his new Dons team-mates before his debut.

In the aftermath of the draw with St Mirren, boss Derek Mcinnes insisted his three loan strikers, including Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone), do not have the luxury of time to find their feet after limited game time in recent months with their parent clubs.

Goals are needed now.

Former Hibs striker Kamberi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers, is confident he can deliver.

Kamberi netted nine goals in Scotland last season and 12 the campaign before that.

He said: “I’m here to help the team win games and the club achieve its goals.

“I aim to bring my qualities to the games and try to achieve the targets the club has.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to score 20 goals or something, but if the team wins games, even if I don’t score, that is the most important thing.”

Kamberi is contracted to St Gallen for the next two-and-a-half years, but has fallen out of the first team picture recently under manager Peter Zeidler.

He has returned to Scotland to prove his qualities.

Kamberi said: “I went to St Gallen to play football and it was not the best period for me.

“The manager had other players he wanted to play and I have to respect that.

“I have come back here to show the qualities I have.

“I am confident and know what I can bring to the team.

“I am not focused on St Gallen for now.

“I am just focused on Aberdeen and being the best I can here.

“I want to be the Florian I am, but I don’t put myself under pressure.”

Having not played since December 16 for St Gallen, manager McInnes expected Kamberi to feature for an hour to 70 minutes on his debut.

However, the striker lasted the entire match.

He said: “Having to wait 10 days for my visa was frustrating, but everything is done now and I’m delighted to be here to play for the boys, the manager and the club.

“I was delighted to play 90 minutes as I hadn’t done football training for two weeks.

“Friday was my first session,so I know I will get better day to day.”