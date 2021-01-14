Livingston v Aberdeen postponement: Referee Steven McLean says concerns of both sets of players helped him make call-off decision

Referee Steven McLean revealed he called off Aberdeen’s game with Livingston due to fears over players’ safety.

McLean postponed the Premiership clash 10 minutes after the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The decision was made following a pitch inspection because pools of water had accrued on the artificial pitch.

There was no sign of improvement as the weather forecast was for heavy rain.

The call was also taken following conversations with both club managers and senior players.

McLean insists an earlier pitch inspection would not have made any difference because the pitch was playable when he arrived at the stadium.

However, conditions deteriorated rapidly in the build-up to kick-off.

It is the second time McLean has called off this match as he postponed the original December 30 fixture two hours before the 4pm kick-off on December 30.

McLean said: “My concern is player safety, that has to come first.

“It is important players have perspective on that.

“I wasn’t happy to start the game because the pitch had deteriorated.”

McLean conducted a thorough pitch inspection five minutes before the scheduled kick-off as rain continued to batter down on the stadium.

Following discussions with representatives of both clubs and the SPFL match delegate, he called off the match.

He said: “Initially on arrival the pitch was playable, albeit there was a little bit of water starting to sit on the pitch.

“Any discussion around an earlier pitch inspection would have been of no benefit whatsoever.

“The weather conditions then deteriorated and during the warm-up players from both teams reported that they felt the pitch was unsafe.

“They had problems with their footing.

“As a match official this gave me concern, so I spoke to both clubs.

“I said what I would do is a pitch inspection after the warm-up, so the whole playing surface could be inspected, so that I did it properly.

“We did that and then had conversations with representatives of both clubs and agreed the pitch was unsafe.

“It is disappointing, but players’ safety has to be the number one priority.

“Unfortunately nothing could be done. It was just the timing of the weather conditions.”