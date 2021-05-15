Livingston boss expects striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to join Aberdeen

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to take Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to Pittodrie.

Livi boss David Martindale has confirmed talks are ongoing between his club and the Dons for the forward who is set to become Stephen Glass’ fourth signing for the club.

Emmanuel-Thomas made his last appearance for Livingston today and Martindale expects the 30 year-old, who scored nine goals in 31 appearances for the club, to move to Pittodrie.

Speaking after the goalless draw with St Johnstone Martindale said: “I had a gentleman’s agreement with big JET.

“I’ve been open and honest about it, if JET could go over to foreign shores and pick up bigger money because he’s not getting any younger.

“With the finances at Livingston, there’s no way a player of that ability should be playing for Livingston, if I’m honest.

“I got him due to Covid.

“It took us a long time to get him up to speed, so I think everybody’s seen what he’s capable of in the last six weeks to two months.

“By JET staying in Scotland, I’ve also got a handshake with JET that we would command a fee if that was a possibility.

“JET’s agent has been dealing with that side of things but I know it’s been ongoing. I’ll pick that up this week.

“Would I love to see JET staying in Scotland? Yes, I would.

“Would it help Livingston Football Club financially if he stays in Scotland? Yes, it would.

“So they’re not getting him for nothing.”