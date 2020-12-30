Livi boss David Martindale says Aberdeen travelled in the knowledge Premiership clash could be postponed

Livingston boss David Martindale says Aberdeen staff were fully aware today’s postponed clash at Almondvale was under threat due to the wintery weather.

A late pitch inspection, two hours before the planned 4pm kick-off, saw the sides’ last Premiership game of 2020 called off.

Aberdeen were at Norton House Hotel, 20 minutes away, going through their pre-match preparations when the decision was made.

However, Martindale revealed Derek McInnes and Reds director of football operation Steven Gunn knew of the situation before travelling down from the Granite City and were kept updated.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, Martindale said: “We’re gutted because we’ve been working on the park since nine o’clock yesterday morning. Contractors were in until quarter to two in the morning and we were back in at half seven this morning.

“There’s been a massive improvement on the park, but there’s 5% or 10% the ref (Steven McLean) doesn’t think is safe, and, to be honest, I’ve got to agree with him.

“We all muck in together here. My daughter was even in helping us, she’s eight years old.

“We kept in contact with Derek and Steven Gunn at Aberdeen. They were quite happy to travel knowing the game could potentially be put off.

“Everyone was willing to give it until the last minute to get the game on.

“We’ve tried our best, but the weather’s beat us.”