Joe Lewis praising Aberdeen fans as club look to reach season tickets target

Captain Joe Lewis has praised Aberdeen supporters for buying season tickets despite the start date for next season still being up in the air.

A decision on the current Premiership season has also been delayed by the SPFL who are keen to give as much opportunity for the top flight to be played out to a finish.

Aberdeen have set a target of selling 5,000 season tickets before the end of April to secure funds to help negotiate the football shutdown.

Lewis said: “In difficult times a lot of people are doing whatever they can to support their football club.

“That is greatly appreciated by everyone. It will be a massive help.”

Chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed Aberdeen faced a £5 million financial hole if football is shutdown until July. The SFA recently confirmed all football is cancelled until at least June 10 at every level.

Dons players and management staff took a wage deferral for four months beginning on April 1.

Lewis said: “As captain I relayed the information to the players.

“The gaffer and Steven Gunn (director of football operations) were talking to me about trying to get it done.

“It is good that everyone made the decision to do it.

“Everyone at the club, not just the players, earning over a certain amount is doing it.

“Everyone in the world is having to make sacrifices be it financial or social.

“We are no different and understand that is our role as employees of a big company to try to keep things going.

“From top to bottom everyone has a very good relationship.

“That is why I love being part of this football club.”