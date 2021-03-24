Lewis Ferguson’s booking for diving in Aberdeen’s loss to Dundee United is rescinded

Aberdeen have announced they have successfully appealed Lewis Ferguson’s booking for diving against Dundee United.
Shortly before half-time in the Tannadice clash, Aberdeen could have been awarded a penalty when Ferguson went to ground after Calum Butcher placed two hands on his back, but curiously referee Greg Aitken booked Ferguson for diving.
Aberdeen would lose the game 1-0.
🆕 The club has successfully appealed the yellow card given to Lewis Ferguson for simulation at Tannadice on Saturday.#StandFree pic.twitter.com/fb4zhEJOJc
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 24, 2021
An SFA fast-track tribunal which convened this morning found it was a “wrongful caution” and has rescinded the booking.
