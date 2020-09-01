Lewis Ferguson relishing challenge of Aberdeen’s one-legged Euro trip to Norway to face Viking FK

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson is confident the one-legged Europa League qualifying round format can aid Aberdeen’s bid to reach the group stages.

The Dons will face Norwegian side Viking Stavanger away on Thursday September 17 in the second qualifying round.

Viking Stavanger sit 10th in the Eliteserien (top flight), but defeated second-placed Molde 3-2 at home at the weekend.

UEFA reduced qualifying rounds to just one leg to prevent fixture congestion following the shut-down of football across European leagues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen breezed past minnows NSI Runavik 6-0 and the revamped format saved undertaking the formality of an away game to the Faroe Islands.

Ferguson: “The one-legged ties are what is going to happen from now on and I quite enjoy it.

“It’s not as if you can go away from home and maybe see out a draw and come back.

“You need to win the game, which is what football is all about, which is why I like it.

“Even if you come up against a stronger opponent, it maybe gives you a better chance if you just have the one game.

“It’s like the Scottish Cup or League Cup in that it is now a one-off cup tie and you just have to go out there and win it.”

Aberdeen have rekindled a troubled season in 11 days by registering four straight wins.

Alongside three Premiership victories the Reds swept aside part-timers NSI Runavik with Ferguson netting the opener and also winning a penalty kick.

He insists the rapid resurrection of a campaign derailed by postponements and the ‘Aberdeen eight’ crisis is testament to team unity.

Ferguson said: “The start of the season wasn’t ideal.

“We just got going with the Rangers game then we were shut right down for a few weeks.

“Everyone at the club was at a real low.

“There was so much going on that we weren’t able to concentrate on football and we weren’t playing.”

Aberdeen had three successive games postponed after the 1-0 opening day defeat to Rangers due to coronavirus protocol breaches by eight Reds players and also Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli.

Eight Aberdeen players visited a busy city centre bar in breach of Covid-19 guidelines after that loss on August 1.

Two subsequently tested positive and all eight had to self-isolate for 14 days.

Ferguson said: “There is a real togetherness and when the boys came back everyone rallied together.

“The gaffer really wanted everyone to stick together as a team as we’d been through so much and it is shown on the pitch in the way we dig in and everyone fights for each other.

“That showed at Hibs as we deserved to win at a tough place.”

© SNS Group

© SNS Group

The Aberdeen eight – Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch, Bruce Anderson, Sam Cosgrove, Craig Bryson and Mikey Devlin were all handed suspended three game bans by the SFA.

Ferguson said: “We are just starting to get back up to speed.

“The full squad is on a high and there is a real togetherness.

“Everyone has rallied round each other.

“You can see that among the boys and the confidence is high right now.”

The 21-year-old netted for a third consecutive game when converting the winner from the penalty spot at Easter Road.

Ferguson reclaimed penalty duties after foregoing a spot-kick late on in the defeat of NSI Runavik to allow Ryan Hedges the opportunity for a hat-trick.

Ferguson said: “The other night Hedges was on a hat-trick so I let him hit it. I’d like to imagine if the shoe was on the other foot I’d get the same treatment.

“I’m on penalties right now, so there was no doubt I was going to step up and take it.”

Ferguson will now meet up with the Scotland Under-21 squad along with team-mates Ross McCrorie, Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan. The young Scots face Lithuania away on Tuesday September 8 in an U21 Euro qualifier.

He said: “It is nice to go into the international break with the U21s on a high.

“If you lose before the break, it plays on your mind.”