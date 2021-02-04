Lewis Ferguson reflects on Aberdeen’s missed Premiership chances this season: ‘Every single time we’ve dropped points, it has been a missed opportunity’

Lewis Ferguson says the Dons have dropped too many points against sides below them in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen were beaten 2-0 by Livingston on Tuesday night at Pittodrie, a result which sees them drop to fourth in the table, and the fifth-placed Lions move within five points of them.

The Reds are on a poor run, having recorded only two wins in their last nine games and five victories in their previous 17 outings in all competitions.

With Celtic struggling in recent times, the chance has been there to get closer to the Hoops and challenge for second spot, however, the Dons remain eight points behind the Hoops having played a game more.

Midfielder Ferguson is frustrated at the opportunities Aberdeen have missed and says things need to improve.

Since the beginning of November, the Dons have drawn with Hamilton Accies, St Mirren, Motherwell, Dundee United, St Johnstone and Livingston, and been beaten by Livi and Ross County.

Ferguson said: “Every single time we’ve dropped points, it has been a missed opportunity.

“When you look at the league table and the amount of games we’ve played where we’ve either drawn where we should have won, or losing games to teams lower in the table than us, it’s not good enough.

“These are games we should be winning – especially at home – a team like Aberdeen should never be getting turned over at Pittodrie.

“That’s what happened against Livingston and it’s happened far too often this season.

“I believe if we were firing on all cylinders scoring goals and winning these games we’d be right up there with a shout of second spot.

“But the way we’re playing just now we’re putting ourselves in a bad position.”

Backing up the talk

Aberdeen have spoken publicly as well as privately about their targets and trying to put as much pressure as possible on Celtic and Rangers.

For Ferguson, talk is one thing, but he says the Dons need to follow it up with better performances.

The 21-year-old added: “We speak about those sort of things at the start of season and we have meetings now and then about it.

“But we need to back those things up. We go into meetings and talk about things, but we need to go out on the pitch and do them.

“The past few weeks I think we have been getting into good areas.

“But we’ve been missing chances and haven’t had that goalscorer at the top end of the pitch, hopefully the new signings can help us with that.

“I’m glad to get three guys in who can go and get us goals, because that’s what we need.”

The difference Fraser Hornby can make

In the search for goals, Aberdeen’s strikeforce has been overhauled in the January transfer window.

Sam Cosgrove was sold to Birmingham City, Curtis Main allowed to leave for Shrewsbury, Ryan Edmondson and Marley Watkins returned to parent clubs Leeds and Bristol City respectively and Bruce Anderson has been loaned to Hamilton.

Fraser Hornby, Callum Hendry and Florian Kamberi have been recruited on loan deals from Reims, St Johnstone and St Gallen respectively.

Kamberi missed the Livingston defeat because he was still awaiting international clearance, but Hornby and Hendry made their debuts on Tuesday night.

Ferguson knows Hornby well, having played alongside him for Scotland Under-21s, and believes the former Everton academy player will help the Dons in their search for goals.

He said: “I think he brings a calmness on the ball at the top end of the pitch.

“He can take it in and link the play, but he’s got other sides to his game.

“He’s a big boy, he’s strong, he’s quick and he’s got good feet. He’s good in and around the box and is a good finisher.

“Hopefully he can bring that link play and, when the ball is in the box, hopefully he can be the guy to stick it in the back of the net.”

The goal that could have been

Ferguson – who is Aberdeen’s top scorer this term with nine goals – came closest to netting for the Dons against Livi with a deflected strike which rebounded off crossbar and post.

Aberdeen felt the ball had crossed the line, but it was a tough call for the officials and Ferguson is keen not to dwell on it.

He said: “I’ve not seen it back. I’ve heard that it possibly went in, but I’ve not had a look back at it.

“If that goes in it changes the game and we’ve got the momentum.

“But I’m not going to sit and dwell on refereeing decisions, because we weren’t good enough and we didn’t deserve to win or get anything from the game.”