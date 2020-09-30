Lewis Ferguson reckons Aberdeen have the defensive options to deal with life after Scott McKenna

Lewis Ferguson insists the Dons have the quality in their squad to cope with Scott McKenna’s departure.

Aberdeen’s defensive lynchpin left Pittodrie last week in a £3 million switch to English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Although the Scotland’s international’s exit is a blow to the Reds, Ferguson insists they have the players to fill the void in central defence.

Tommie Hoban has impressed in eight appearances this season, having returned to action after 18 months out with injury, while Mikey Devlin is closing in on a return after pulled a hamstring in pre-season.

Andy Considine and Ash Taylor remain experienced centre-back options for manager Derek McInnes, while summer signing Ross McCrorie can also slot into that position and full-back Shay Logan has also been deployed on the right of a back three before.

Midfielder Ferguson said: “We’ve got the players to do that (cope with McKenna leaving). We’ve got Tommie Hoban in, who’s a top player.

“We’ve got the likes of Andy, Ash, Mikey to come back, Ross can play there, Shay can play there. There’s loads of boys who can do a job in that area.

“Obviously Scott is a massive loss and we miss him, but it’s time for someone else to step up and slot into that centre-back area.”

Ferguson is looking forward to seeing Devlin return to the fray.

Injuries have held the former Hamilton player back during his time with Aberdeen.

In his first season (2018-19), a foot injury kept him out for three months and last term a knee injury hampered him in the early part of a campaign in which he found it difficult to displace Taylor and McKenna for a regular starting slot.

This term Devlin is yet to feature following his pre-season hamstring problem, but team-mate Ferguson is optimistic about his return.

The 21-year-old, who netted two penalties in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall, added: “He’s struggled with injuries as everybody knows and I do feel for him, the way things sometimes turn out.

“He never gets too down, he’s a positive guy. He’s working his socks off now to get fit and I think he’ll be back soon.

“Hopefully he can get himself back in the team and back playing football.”

Hoban has been one of Aberdeen’s standouts in the early part of the season.

The Irish Under-21 international initially joined the Dons on loan from Watford for the 2018-19 season.

A shoulder injury kept him on the sidelines for five months and then shortly after his comeback Hoban suffered a cruciate ligament injury in February 2019.

The 26-year-old was then released by Watford last summer, but Reds boss McInnes offered him the chance to continue his rehabilitation from his injury at Pittodrie which eventually led to Hoban signing a short-term contract until January earlier this summer.

“He can be massive. When he first came up everybody could see the quality he has,” Ferguson said.

“He was just so unlucky with injuries. He did his shoulder, came back and then had a horrendous injury.

“It was horrible for him, but he is that type of guy, like Mikey is, who is positive and he works constantly.

“He is never out of the gym and is always strengthening certain areas.

“I am delighted he is back here and he is starting to play more and more games.

“Hopefully, he can continue injury free because first and foremost he is a great defender.

“He is a proper defender and he does everything simple on the ball, so he can be a big player for us.

“He was at Watford, who were in the Premier League. He has so much quality.

“He loves to defend, is good in the air and keeps things simple. He does everything right and what defenders need to do.

“I hope he can stay clear of injury and can get a run because he can be a massive player for Aberdeen.”

Another central defensive option for the Dons is new boy McCrorie.

The 22-year-old, who will join permanently from Rangers next summer, has dovetailed well with Ferguson in midfield, but is also capable of playing at right-back or centre-back.

Ferguson said: “I think he has been top class. He is a positive guy who works hard. He has come in and done really well.

“I am not surprised to be honest. He has been put in a few positions and every position he has played he has done well.

“I am delighted for him because he just wanted to get back playing football and enjoying his game again. I think he is doing that and playing well.”