Lewis Ferguson must continue to shine for Aberdeen to land big transfer, says boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has advised Lewis Ferguson to keep impressing at club level to earn his big money transfer.

Ferguson’s profile, and inevitably his value, increased when making a senior international breakthrough during Scotland’s recent World Cup qualifiers.

The 22-year-old earned a debut cap late on in the 2-0 loss to Group F leaders Denmark then came off the bench in the vital 1-0 defeat of Austria.

Crucially, Ferguson earned his debut Scotland caps while still an Aberdeen player as the Reds emerged from the summer transfer window with the midfielder still at Pittodrie.

Ferguson’s debut appearance against Denmark came the day after the window closed.

Aberdeen rejected an offer of less than £2m in May from Premier League Watford for Ferguson.

The rejection of that offer from the English top flight outfit prompted Ferguson to slap in a transfer request.

Glass hailed Ferguson’s professionalism in not letting uncertainty about his future affect his form as he earned a deserved Scotland breakthrough.

The Dons boss has told Ferguson if he wants to land a big move the best way to do it is by shining for his club.

Glass said: “Speaking to Lewis, I said if you do want away then there’s one thing that gets you that and it’s performing for Aberdeen.

“It’s the same with Scotland. You want to play for the national team then you have to perform for your club.

“It goes without saying, whether you want away or not, people might come and try to buy you anyway.

“Good performances at club level are what good professionals make their name on and Lewis is a top, top professional.”

Manager Glass proud of Ferguson

Ferguson was one of the first names on the Aberdeen team sheet under former manager Derek McInnes.

He has retained that importance under Glass and is set to make his 134th appearance for Aberdeen at the weekend when they face Motherwell away in the Premiership.

Ferguson made his Dons debut in the Europa League against Burnley following his move from Hamilton in summer 2018 – and has remained a pivotal player since.

Of those previous 133 games, he has started 132. The only time Ferguson has been named as a substitute during his three years at Pittodrie was in the League Cup tie at Championship Raith Rovers last month.

Aberdeen lost 2-1 to the lower league side.

Glass said: “Since we’ve come in back in April, Lewis has been brilliant.

“The call up was reward for the work and the dedication he’s put in over a number of years.

“I’m really proud of him. He’s deserved it.

“It feels like a long road sometimes for a guy of his age to get your first cap, but everyone at the club is delighted for him.”

Trust shown by Steve Clarke in Ferguson

It was a mark of the trust national manager Steve Clarke has in Ferguson that he introduced the Aberdeen midfielder as a late substitute in Vienna.

Austria were pushing forward looking for an equaliser which would have landed a major blow to Scotland’s World Cup qualifying bid.

Ferguson slotted effortlessly into the side and helped the Scots see out a vital win against the Group F second seeds that had reached the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Glass said: “It shows what Stevie Clarke thinks of him and the trust he has in him.

“It’s brilliant reward.

“It would be easy to go away and not get on the pitch, but the reward for him is a tangible thing in that he’s got two caps.

“Lewis feels he’s Scotland player now.

“He’s got a different label attached to him, a different persona now.

“Lewis came back knowing he’s a full Scotland international and that means a lot.

“There’s a lot of good players in that midfield area, but it shows what he’s been doing for us as a club and shows how prepared he is for it.

“If Stevie didn’t think Lewis was prepared and capable, there’s no danger he’d be near the pitch.

“So it’s kudos for Lewis and kudos for this club.”

Race on to earn selection for Israel game

Aberdeen centre-back Declan Gallagher was an unused substitute in Vienna and the other two World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

Scotland’s next fixture is a mammoth Group F clash against Israel at Hampden on Saturday, October 9.

The qualifier is already a 52,000 sell-out and Glass admits the race is on for Ferguson, and Gallagher, to earn a spot in Clarke’s team to face Israel.

Again, as with the potential of any future transfer, for Glass the key for Ferguson is to continue to impress with Aberdeen.

It is a win-win. Aberdeen benefit and so does the midfielder.

Glass said: “That’s the challenge for every player who gets involved with Scotland.

“It’s not a given that you’re going to get called back up, but the fact he got put on the pitch a couple of times shows what Stevie Clarke thinks of him.

“I think it’s important that Lewis knows that.

“But the first part of that is that he stays in this team, because if you don’t stay in the Aberdeen team you can’t get picked for Scotland.”