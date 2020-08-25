Lewis Ferguson insists squad will deal with any SFA punishment for Aberdeen eight

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson insists the club and squad will deal with any punishment the SFA hit the Aberdeen eight with on Friday.

The eight Dons players who broke coronavirus protocol by visiting a busy city centre bar on August 1 have been served with notices of complaint by the SFA.

The eight – Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove, Craig Bryson, Bruce Anderson, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Mikey Devlin – are alleged to be in breach of Disciplinary Rule 24-A and Disciplinary Rule 71.

All eight face potential bans of between two to 16 games at Friday’s Principle hearing.

The disciplinary panel can enforce bans of between two and eight games for the alleged breach of each disciplinary rule.

Less than 24 hours before that hearing, the Dons kick-off their Europa League campaign with a first qualifying round clash against NSI Runavik at Pittodrie.

Ferguson said: “Personally, I haven’t been thinking what the SFA will do.

“Whatever happens we will need to take it on the chin and move on.

“I still feel we have a good enough squad and group of players who are capable of going and doing a job and getting another three points next week (Hibs away on Sunday) after the Europa League game. “

There was rampant speculation on social media as to the identity of the Aberdeen eight following the coronavirus protocol breach.

Some players, including Ferguson, were wrongly named by some quarters as being part of the eight.

The eight subsequently made their identities clear on August 8 to end further speculation and also made a public apology.

Ferguson said: “I tried to stay off social media. I knew and the people close to me knew it wasn’t me that was involved.

“The boys were always going to come out and talk and apologise, so it was clear the players who were involved.

“It is in the past and we are looking forward to the game and we can get back to our best over the next few games.”

Scotland U21 international Ferguson netted a penalty for the opener in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston on Sunday. After three straight postponements due to coronavirus protocol breaches and 19 days of inactivity, the Reds season is now back on track.

He said: “It has been tough.

“We’ve been up against two teams who make it hard but I still don’t think we are at our best or our sharpest.

“That is going to take another few games with everything that has been going on. We haven’t really got going yet but have had good spells in both those games.

“That sharpness and combination play will come more often when we get more minutes into the legs and more time with each other training.

“It has been stop-start with everything that has been going on but six out of six (points) you can’t ask for more when you are not at your best.”

Ferguson took on penalty duties against Livingston as spot-kick taker Sam Cosgrove is sidelined with a knee injury.

He said: “I have been practising my penalties since Cosgrove got injured.

“I had to switch the way I was going because I have hit a few penalties against Robby McCrorie in training with Scotland Under-21s.

“I thought he might have gambled, but he waited until I had hit it and thankfully he was never saving it.”

Ferguson, who turned 21 yesterday, made an explosive start to his Aberdeen career when netting a sensational over-head kick in an away Europa League tie against Premier League Burnley in August 2018 (3-1 loss after extra-time). On Thursday, he will face NSI Runavik, but insists nothing will be taken for granted against the Faroe Islands minnows.

Ferguson said: “We have been looking at videos to see their weaknesses and threats.

“We will know what we will need to do before Thursday and that will be drilled into us. “Hopefully we can put on a better performance than we have shown over the last two games, but it doesn’t really matter as long as we are winning.”