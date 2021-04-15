Lewis Ferguson hoping to start new Aberdeen era with silverware

After a tough season midfielder Lewis Ferguson wants to mark a new dawn under Stephen Glass by lifting the Scottish Cup.

New boss Glass, 44, will lead the Reds for the first time in Saturday’s fourth round clash with Livingston at Pittodrie.

Reward for the winner is another home clash against either Dundee United or League One strugglers Forfar Athletic.

With Rangers and Celtic going head to head this weekend one of the Glasgow two will also be eliminated.

The bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 is opening up.

Ferguson reckons it would be the dream end to what has been a troubled season for the Reds.

He said: “After the tough season we’ve had, it would be really good to lift the Scottish Cup which is such a massive, historical trophy.

“I would love to get my hands on it.

“It’s something every player wants – to lift a trophy at the end of the season.

‘But we have a lot of work to do if we are going to get close to that.”

Battle for third still on

New manager Glass, who won the League Cup as a player with the Dons in 1995, not only has the Scottish Cup to aim for before the end of the season.

Ferguson reckons the fight to finish third in the Premiership remains alive.

Aberdeen slashed third-placed Hibs’ lead to just four points with a 1-0 win at St Johnstone at the weekend.

© SNS Group

The Easter Road club lost 2-1 to champions Rangers.

Ferguson said: “We still have a lot to play for.

“Third place is in our sights and we are trying to get that.

“Hibs are in a really good position but we just need to focus on ourselves and try to pick up as many points as possible.

“Then we will see where that takes us.”

Goal drought allowed Hibs to move ahead of Reds

Aberdeen were in control of third place at the turn of the year.

When defeating St Johnstone 2-1 in the final game of 2020, the Reds held a two-point advantage over Hibs and had also played a game less.

However, the goals, and the wins, dried up in 2021 to open up a route for Hibs to leap-frog into third.

In the 15 Premiership games this calendar year, the Reds have netted just six times.

Although Ferguson remains the Dons top scorer this season on nine, the goals have also dried up for him.

© SNS Group

The Scotland U21 international has not scored since netting a double in a 3-3 home draw with Celtic on October 25.

He is determined to end that drought – ideally on Saturday against Livingston.

The 21-year-old said: “After such a long run I need to get back on the scoresheet.

“I was really enjoying it, I was scoring goals and we were playing well.

“It is difficult and at times you just need one to come off your backside, but unfortunately it hasn’t happened.

“There have been a few chances here and there, where I should have scored, but you need little things to go your way.”

Youngsters getting their chance

Although still only 21, Ferguson is a seasoned campaigner and has already racked up 118 Dons appearances – all starts.

He is an old head in comparison to rising full-backs Calvin Ramsay, 17, and Jack MacKenzie, 21, who were recently both handed debut stats by interim boss Paul Sheerin.

Ethan Ross, 19, also made his second start for the Reds in the 1-0 defeat of Dumbarton.

Ferguson said: “It’s good having the young boys in.

“They have done really well.

© SNS Group

“It’s been a difficult year for them, because they’ve not been able to play a lot of football.

“They have just been in training with us every day and they have really impressed.

“Credit to them for working as hard as they have and getting themselves into the team.

“And credit to Paul and Barry (Robson) for having that trust in them.

‘They have brought them through the youth ranks and now they are in the first team.”