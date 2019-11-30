Leigh happy to sort out Aberdeen future in January

Greg Leigh says he will sort out his future in January but is grateful for the platform Aberdeen have given him.

The left-back, who has also played in defensive midfield, is on loan to the Dons for the season from Dutch side NAC Breda.

When Leigh joined in the summer the Reds inserted a clause into the contract so they could potentially sign him on a permanent basis.

A fee was agreed between the clubs and boss Derek McInnes has said he may try to sign the 25-year-old permanently in the new year.

After making just 16 appearances for Breda last term, Leigh has enjoyed playing regularly again and has turned out 19 times already this season for the Dons.

With the Englishman set to line up against St Mirren at Pittodrie today and with six games in December, he says his future can be dealt with in January.

Leigh said: “I have just been focusing on the games and that’s what I’ll be doing in December.

“The games will be coming thick and fast and my focus will be on trying to get wins and points. But stuff about my future is something that can be sorted in January.

“Staying at Aberdeen is definitely a good option for me. But it’s up to me to look at every option and talk it over and see what’s best.

“For now I have to focus on the team because we’ve got games to play and injuries so everybody will be needed over the next month.

“I had a year in Holland to try to make something happen but it didn’t happen for me, so to play regular football at Aberdeen is an amazing thing for myself.

“It’s been a good platform to show what I can do. I’m in a great team with great lads so I’ve got a great opportunity and I want to carry on doing that.

“When it gets to January, that’s when I’ll look at the future.”

A run of three successive victories for Aberdeen was halted by Sunday’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Leigh was frustrated by the dropped points, particularly as the Perth side played the last 12 minutes with nine men. But he hopes McInnes’s side can return to pre-international break levels this afternoon.

Leigh added: “We were disappointed on Sunday, it was frustrating not to win.

“From my point of view, there was nothing from them, really, attacking-wise – they had one chance and one goal.

“There were a couple of controversial moments but it’s definitely a game we should have seen out. So now it’s time to kick on and try to get back to winning ways.

“Three wins in a row was massive for us right after the Celtic game. It really set the tone for the intensity we want to have.

“That has been really good. We then had a break and we got back to that level at times against St Johnstone, but not over a long period. It would be good to get back to that intensity, play at that speed and have that level of performance against St Mirren.

“We aim to build momentum. Third is ours at the moment and we aim to solidify it and see what else we can do.

“There are a lot of games over the next month so it’s a real opportunity to get some form and momentum.”

St Mirren beat the Dons 1-0 in Paisley back in August. It was a game that Aberdeen dominated, but they were caught by a counter-attacking goal and unable to come back.

Leigh expects the Buddies to look to play on the break this afternoon, but insists at Pittodrie the onus is on the Reds to break them down.

He said: “From the last time we played them, we’re expecting a solid side.

“They will come and try not to concede a lot of goals. Most teams that come to Pittodrie do the same thing and we respect that.

“They’ll be looking to hit us on the break, like last time, but we’re prepared for that.

“We haven’t had a European game this time so we can give it our full focus and that helps us.

“When we play at Pittodrie the onus is on us to break the opposition down.”