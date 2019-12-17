Aberdeen wait for scan results on defender ahead of Celtic clash

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is optimistic Greg Leigh will be able to feature at Celtic Park on Saturday.

NAC Breda loanee Leigh was in his more familiar left-back slot in the 1-0 win over Hamilton at Pittodrie.

However, he was forced off after taking a knock just before half-time, and was replaced by Andy Considine.

Leigh has been crucial this term, filling in at centre-midfield and also on the left wing because of injuries and suspensions, with the likes of Funso Ojo, Craig Bryson, Lewis Ferguson and Niall McGinn unavailable at various stages so far.

The club are still awaiting the results of a scan on the injury.

His manager said: “Greg has taken a bang on his shin.

“We don’t think it’s anything too sinister but we’ll take a look at it.

“Hopefully he’ll be fit to play.”

McInnes views Saturday’s tight win over stubborn Accies as a positive afternoon’s work, with top scorer Sam Cosgrove’s 19th goal of the season – a second-half volley – the difference in the end.

A major plus point was 45 minutes of action for Ojo, who had been out with a hamstring tear since September.

Brought in for £125,000 from Scunthorpe to be the Reds’ midfield anchor, Ojo has only featured 11 times in the campaign to this point.

Fellow summer signing Bryson, a Scotland international signed from Derby County, has only appeared nine times for the Dons so far due to a succession of ankle issues.

McInnes was delighted to have one of the midfielders back in action.

He said: “There’s an element of risk – is he (Ojo) going to be sharp enough?

“He was my best player in training last week.

“When he came off (for the second half) we didn’t have the same control.

“Between him and Bryson we’ve been two midfielders short.

“I think we’ll be a better team when they’re (both) back.”

Hamilton are now rock bottom and, with Aberdeen failing to score with a host of early chances, the 1-0 scoreline doesn’t reflect their dominance at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “They (Hamilton) are a spirited team and a team who took Celtic to the 95th minute.

“The best way of breaking their resolve is by taking chances and we failed to do that, with their keeper making good saves.

“We lost a bit of control by taking Ojo off but (Jon) Gallagher stretched them.

“We asked them for a bit more quality in the second half. It’s a great cross and a lovely finish by Cosgrove.

“We never blew Hamilton away after that but if you watch it back we were in control.”

The Dons boss was pleased, with the champions up next, his team were able to recover from a painful 3-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road.

He added: “I’d like to have scored more goals and been more convincing but the clean sheet, three points, goal from Cosgrove and reappearance of Ojo – there were a lot of positives.

“We just had to get back to winning ways. We salvaged a spirited point last time here against Rangers (2-2 home draw) and took a sore one last week, so it was important we bounced back.

“We’ve had a bug going about and it’s affected a few of my players. They deserve credit for sticking by each other when they looked leggy.”