Boss McInnes looks to sign defender permanently in January window

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he could move to secure Greg Leigh on a permanent deal in January.

Left-back Leigh is on a season-long loan at Pittodrie from Dutch side NAC Breda.

When securing the 25-year-old in the summer the Dons inserted a clause to potentially secure the full-back on a permanent deal.

Aberdeen also agreed a fee for Leigh that is now fixed and not affected by how the defender performs.

Dons boss McInnes confirmed he plans to wait until the January transfer window before looking to initiate the clause.

McInnes said: “I think we will maybe get to January and look at it then.

“We are in charge of that situation and have the option to make that a permanent deal for Greg.

“It is just a case of when we activate it. It is our decision of when we opt to bring him in.“

Left-back Leigh is contracted to NAC Breda until summer 2021 and has impressed since arriving at Pittodrie.

The former Manchester City defender has started 18 games for the Dons, scoring twice.

Having been signed as a left-back Leigh has also impressed in a defensive midfield role, helping to alleviate a recent midfield injury crisis.

McInnes insists his high level of performance and versatility make him a strong addition.

And he is confident the defender will only get better.

He said: “Greg has shown that he is worth more than what that option is.

“I still think there is more to come from him.

“He can play left-back, left wing-back, left midfield.

“Having that type of young player who can play a number of positions and do them well is very attractive.”

Aberdeen return to action following the recent international break when facing St Johnstone away on Sunday.

The Reds are gunning for a fourth straight victory to continue a run of form that has elevated McInnes’ side to third in the Premiership table.

McInnes has challenged the Reds to maintain the momentum against the Perth Saints.

He said: “A trademark of our team has been going on unbeaten runs.

“Hopefully we can continue this one for as long as possible.”

The busy festive fixture run is looming with eight games before the Premiership goes into the winter shut-down.

Aberdeen occupy a European spot in third but McInnes insists it is not until the turn of the year that a real assessment can be made.

McInnes said: “Regardless of where you are in the league it is just important you get as many points as possible.

“I think normally by the turn of the year you get an idea of where you are after a couple of rounds of games.”