Aberdeen step up Greg Leigh talks – but Scott McKenna’s season looks to be over

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is set to step up talks with Greg Leigh now the defender is nearing comeback from injury.

On loan from Dutch side NAC Breda, the left-back has been sidelined for 10 weeks with a fractured tibia.

McInnes and Leigh had agreed to postpone contract talks to allow the 25-year-old to focus on returning to fitness.

Leigh stepped up his recovery on Friday when removing his protective boot and is scheduled to return to action later this month.

McInnes will now re-open talks with Leigh and his agent regarding a permanent deal.

Aberdeen had an option of first refusal to buy Leigh written into the season-long loan.

A fee was also agreed in principle for a permanent deal for the defender, who has 18 months left on his NAC Breda contract.

McInnes said: “Greg and I decided to let him get back fit and then see where we go from there.

“I spoke briefly with Greg the other day.

His agent is abroad just now and is back at the back end of this week.

“We will speak to his agent in the next week or two when he is back.”

Former Manchester City defender Leigh was secured on loan last summer following NAC Breda’s relegation from the Eredivisie to the second tier.

Leigh impressed in his favoured left-back role and also in midfield when filling in due to an injury crisis in that area.

McInnes is keen to make the most of that first refusal option by securing the defender on a permanent deal.

Leigh had started 23 games for the Dons this season before suffering a stress fracture to his tibia in the 1-0 defeat of Hamilton at Pittodrie on December 14.

It is hoped he will be in contention for selection for the Premiership trip to Livingston on Saturday March 21.

However, as Livingston play on an artificial surface that could be delayed until the following weekend when Aberdeen host Hearts at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “After the boot comes off permanently it is just about building up that muscle.

“Greg is a fit boy naturally, but when you are told to be on crutches and are in a boot for so long you have to build the muscle up.

“We are hoping he can be back in full training in the second week of March.

“Greg will then probably need a week to 10 days full training.

“That would give him scope to maybe be ready for Livingston on March 21.

“That will hopefully be the first game Greg will be available for.”

Leigh will be back for the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Aberdeen booked a slot in the last four with a 2-0 win at St Mirren, although centre-back Scott McKenna suffered a hamstring tear and could miss the rest of the season. That prognosis would rule him out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-offs campaign, which begins against Israel at Hampden on March 26.

McInnes praised the battling spirit of his side for securing a berth at the national stadium.

He said: “I know the importance of cups and have done since day one in the job here.”

Meanwhile, the Dons’ final pre-split game – against Hearts at Pittodrie – has been moved for TV.

It will now take place on Friday April 3, instead of Saturday April 4.