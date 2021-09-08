Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Legend Russell Anderson backs David Bates to make a major impact at Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
08/09/2021, 10:30 pm
New Aberdeen signing David Bates at Pittodrie during the 1-1 draw with Ross County
Pittodrie legend Russell Anderson believes Aberdeen secured a signing coup in landing Scotland international David Bates.

Centre-back Bates arrived on a three-year contract from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

The former Rangers defender is set to make his Dons debut in Saturday’s Premiership clash at Motherwell.

Former Dons skipper Anderson hailed the capture as a ‘great signing’ as Bates has international experience, has played overseas and knows how to handle expectancy and demand at big clubs.

Crucially for Anderson, at 24-years-old, the defender’s best years are still ahead of him.

Aberdeen’s new signing David Bates with Ryan Hedges before the 1-1 draw with Ross County. Hedges is out injured.

Anderson said: “David Bates looks like a really good signing for Aberdeen.

“He’s a young Scottish international with his best years ahead of him.

“And they’ve signed him on a long-term deal.

“You look at David and he’s got experience of playing overseas.

“It looks like it could be a very good signing for the club.”

Bates will handle Aberdeen expectation

Bates watched the 1-1 draw with Ross County at Pittodrie from the sidelines as Aberdeen awaited international clearance.

The defender made 28 appearances for Rangers before switching to fallen German giants and 1983 European Cup winners Hamburg in 2018.

David Bates (left) in action for Hamburg against Paderborn’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

In his debut season in Germany the defender was a regular starter for Hamburg but suffered an injury in a league clash against Paderborn in May 2019 that ruled him out for two months.

SV Hamburg would miss out on promotion back to the top flight on the final day of that season and that prompted a change in management and major cuts to the budget.

Capped four times by Scotland, Bates was subsequently sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday only to suffer an injury.

Last season he enjoyed a successful spell at Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top flight.

Aberdeen signing David Bates in action for Scotland against Albania in the Nations League.

Having played for Rangers, Hamburg and in the Belgian top flight, Anderson is confident Bates will not be affected by the expectation to deliver success at Aberdeen.

Anderson said: “He’ll soon realise, if he hasn’t already, that the expectation levels at Aberdeen are high.

“I don’t imagine that he’ll have an issue with what’s required in terms of the expectation levels of the fans and the club itself.

“Having played in Germany, it might give him a slightly different perspective of how football can be played.

“I think that can only help his experience.

“He’s also got plenty of experience from playing in Scotland so he’ll know what to expect.”

A busy transfer window was needed

Anderson insists it was vital boss Stephen Glass strengthened his defence following confirmation Andy Considine will be sidelined until next year following cruciate ligament surgery.

He said: “You were looking at the squad and thinking that he (Glass) would be looking to strengthen that area.

“Especially at the point of signing David, they were still in Europe, and it’s well known that to be able to compete in those competitions, you need strength in depth.

“Obviously, with what’s happened to Andy as well, it probably reinforced the need to get somebody in.

“It was always going to be an interesting summer to see who they recruited because there was a bit of work needing done.

“It looks as though they’ve recruited well.”

Considine can bounce back from injury

The need to strengthen defensively intensified when long serving Considine suffered a serious knee injury in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off first leg defeat to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine is stretchered off injured early in the Europa Conference League tie.

Considine caught his studs in the atrocious pitch and was stretchered off. He later had  surgery and is ruled out until next year.

The 42-year-old, who lifted the League Cup in 2014 as Dons skipper, played alongside Considine during his two spells at Pittodrie.

Anderson twice recovered from similar injuries and has backed Considine to bounce back.

He said: “I feel for Andy. I suffered something similar twice.

“It’s really disappointing because he’s become such an important part of the team and the changing room. He’s been a model of consistency over the last few seasons.

“It’s never nice to see somebody get an injury like that.

“Andy is a really good guy and a model professional so you’d look at him and think that he’ll have the right attitude and temperament to come back from the injury and force his way back into the reckoning.”

New signings need time to gel into team

Aberdeen boss Glass was pro-active in the summer transfer window and secured the majority of his signings early.

However he did make four signings in the final week of the transfer window with the permanent addition of Bates and Welsh international attacker Marley Watkins who penned a two year deal.

Rising Premier League stars Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United) and Austin Samuels (Wolves) were also secured on season long loans.

Longstaff and Samuels made starting debuts in the draw with Ross County prior to the international break.

Anderson said: “You’d love to do all your business right at the start of the window and get them in for pre-season, so they can gel and play together.

“It doesn’t always work that way unfortunately.

“A lot of it is outwith the control of the club when it comes to signing players.

“New signings need time to bed in.”

On loan Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on his Aberdeen debut against Ross County.

Aberdeen needed the international break

Anderson reckons the recent international break came at the ideal time for Aberdeen as it offered a window for the new signings to gel into the squad.

It also offered a welcome break for those players not involved with their countries to regroup after a gruelling schedule fighting on the European and domestic front.

He said: “They had a couple of weeks to work together before the next game and hopefully you’ll be able to see that in the performances going forward.

“Aberdeen have had a lot of football to play.

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson and Aberdeen’s Matty Longstaff.

“You shouldn’t underestimate playing Sunday then Thursday when you’ve got the travel for the European games, getting yourself up for those and then coming back to domestic football on the Sunday.

“Trying to manage those fixtures while trying to get players fit, because it is still early in the season, it’s a lot for the manager to consider.

“The fact they’ve got a couple of weeks now for things to settle down, I would expect it to be one game a week for a while now.

“That allows them time on the training ground between games as well as the couple of weeks they’ve at the moment.”

Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson proudly lifts the League Cup.

Russell Anderson Foundation Golf Day

The Dons legend recently ran the Russell Anderson Foundation Golf Day at Hazlehead.

The former Aberdeen skipper launched The Russell Anderson Development School  in 2012 with the goal of improving and increasing the provision of football development within recognised socially deprived areas of Aberdeen.

He said: “This is the first golf day we’ve had. We were supposed to have one last year but unfortunately, for obvious reasons, we had to cancel it.

“It was disappointing but understandable.

“The level of support we’ve had has been great. We’re lucky that we’ve got a lot of good people, good local businesses that have been really supportive over the last few years.

“That will be 10 years next year that we’ve been delivering the programmes.

“It really has grown a lot in that time.

“The last 18 months have just reinforced, and compounded a lot of the issues that we’re facing, that we’re trying to help the children.

“The demand is certainly there for what we’re doing.

“We’re working really well with the schools.

“We like to think that the children are benefiting from that.”