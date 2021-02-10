Legend Frank McDougall insists Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was right to back Derek McInnes as he needs time to work with new attack

Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall insists the Dons must now step up to repay the chairman’s faith in boss Derek McInnes.

Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have given their backing to under fire boss McInnes in the wake of a dismal run of results.

Their vote of confidence came following talks between US-based Cormack and McInnes on Sunday. The discussed the current poor run of form, just 24 hours after the Dons lost 2-0 at Hibs.

In the aftermath of that defeat at Easter Road, there had been calls from some frustrated supporters for Cormack to end McInnes’ eight-year spell at the club.

McInnes came out fighting and insisted he was still up for the challenge of leading the Dons and would not walk away.

McDougall insists retaining faith in McInnes was the right call as third place is still within touching distance for the Dons with 11 games left.

Goal-scoring legend McDougall, who won every domestic honour with Aberdeen, also insists McInnes needed time to utilise his three new strikers secured on transfer deadline day.

However, he warned securing Europe is not only down to McInnes, as the players also have to deliver.

“He is trying his hardest.

“I don’t want to see anyone get the sack, let alone a manager who has delivered finishes at the top end of the table year after year.

“Granted they have only won the one trophy in his time (League Cup, 2014) and there should perhaps have been more.

“They can still finish third, but it is all down to the boys delivering on the pitch.

“No-one is saying Aberdeen are a bad side, they have just lost their confidence recently.

“At least they are trying to change that form by signing three strikers.

“The chairman also brought some calm to the situation by backing the manager, because a lot supporters were getting angry with recent results.

“Now it is up to the players to go out and deliver.”

The Aberdeen board sanctioned the loan signings of three strikers on transfer deadline day by McInnes – Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone).

Hornby and Hendry have both featured in the last two defeats, to HIbs and Livingston, although Kamberi has yet to make his debut as his work visa failed to be processed in time.

The Dons hope Kamberi will be available to face St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

McDougall, top scorer in Scotland in the 1984-85 season to fire the Dons to the league title, insists a clean sweep of the misfiring attack was needed.

In a hectic transfer window, striker Sam Cosgrove was sold to Birmingham City for £2 million with Curtis Main moving to Shrewsbury Town.

Cosgrove and Main had netted just six goals between them all season.

“Aberdeen were right to cash in on Cosgrove and use some of the cash to take in three strikers.

“At least they are trying to change things. and all it takes is for the strikers to hit form.”

None of the three loan strikers have regular game time at their parent clubs this season.

Only St Johnstone attacker Hendry has netted for his parent club this season – netting in the League Cup against Motherwell and Brechin City.

However McDougall reckons they could hold the key to a Dons revival – if they are “hungry”.

He said:” Once you score one goal confidence comes and strikers can go on a scoring run.

“However, you sometimes have to put your head in where it hurts to get that goal.

Aberdeen ‘had to get rid of’ Scott Wright

On a busy transfer deadline day, attacker Scott Wright also exited for Rangers.

Wright had already agreed a pre-contract to join the Ibrox club on a three-year contract in the summer.

Wright’s early exit allowed Aberdeen to push through the permanent signing of midfielder Ross McCrorie from Rangers.

Scotland Under-21 captain McCrorie had initially joined on a season-long loan from Ibrox and was set to sign on a three-year contract, for £350,000, in the summer.

However, a £200,000 fee was secured for Wright from Rangers with Aberdeen paying the remaining £150,000 owed to the Ibrox outfit to McCrorie now.

McCrorie, who penned a three-and-a-half-year deal, is now able to play in the remaining league and potential cup games against the Gers for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign.

McDougall said: “With Wright, Aberdeen had to get rid of him.

“For me, if you sign a pre contract, your heart is not in the club and you don’t want to be there.

“Imagine playing for Aberdeen against Rangers, but knowing your going to Ibrox next season. I don’t get it.”