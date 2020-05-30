Aberdeen director: We think launch of mental health app is ‘very valid’ during struggles of lockdown

Aberdeen have become the first professional club in Scotland to offer supporters access to a mental health app.

Season ticket holders and AberDNA members can get support and guidance during the Covid-19 crisis and beyond through the NHS-approved Thrive.

Working alongside the club’s health and wellbeing partner, Health Shield, Aberdeen will offer 10,000 free licences for the app which provides proactive and preventative help.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks believes it will offer valuable help at a time when many people will suffer from mental health issues.

Wicks said: “It is an opportunity for us and our partner Health Shield to collaborate on supporting what we think is going to be a pretty substantial mental health challenge.

“It is a feather in Aberdeen’s cap to be the first professional football club to offer something like this to fans.

“We have seen evidence which suggests one in four people will come out of the Covid-19 period with a mental health challenge.

“There may be new pressures in people’s lives such as financial challenges, losing jobs and having to endure a new way of life in lockdown. The launch of the app is very valid at a time like this.”

The Thrive app allows users to assess, manage and improve their wellbeing with a range of mindfulness tips, tools and techniques.

Courtney Marsh, CEO at Health Shield, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, we have a long and successful history of supporting our members and employees as well as the communities in which we live and work.”