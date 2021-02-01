LATEST: Aberdeen set to land three strikers on deadline day, with Callum Hendry, Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby inbound

Aberdeen are set to land three loan strikers before the midnight transfer deadline, with Callum Hendry, Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby all coming in at Pittodrie.

St Johnstone’s Hendry, 23, son of Scotland legend Colin, is set to arrive along with former Hibs striker Kamberi – currently with St Gallen of Switzerland – and Reims’ Scotland Under-21 international Hornby.

Hendry has scored just twice in 22 appearances for Saints this term.

Meanwhile, Scott Wright is expected to depart for Rangers. The Dons have reached a deal for the 23-year-old, who had agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox side, to leave early, which will see them land midfielder Ross McCrorie on a permanent deal six months early and for £200,000 less than the £350,000 they were set to pay Rangers in the summer.

Bruce Anderson is expected to go on loan to Premiership strugglers Hamilton Accies.