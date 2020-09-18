LASK or Dunajska Streda lie in wait for Aberdeen if they get past Sporting CP as Dons hope to push for Europa League group stages

Aberdeen will face either LASK or Dunajska Streda at Pittodrie in the Europa League play-off round should they get past Sporting Club de Portugal.

The Dons are due to travel to Lisbon to face Sporting on Thursday night, after their 2-0 win over Viking FK in Norway.

They will face either Austrian LASK Linz, who faced Manchester United in the round of 16 last season, or Dunajska Streda, who came third in the Slovakian top flight last season.

Victory over the Portuguese giants would see them play at Pittodrie on October 1, for a place in the group stages of the Europa League for the first time.

The Dons did qualify for the groups in the old Uefa Cup during the 2007-08 season, but that was after coming through one qualifying round on away goals against Ukrainian side Dnipro.

They beat Runavik of the Faroe Islands 6-0 in the first qualifying round this year, before goals from Ross McCrorie and Ryan Hedges took them through in Stavanger on Thursday night.