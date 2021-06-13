Aberdeen defender Kieran Ngwenya has made his international debut for Malawi in their friendly against Tanzania.

Ngwenya, who qualifies to play for Malawi through his father, was named in the starting line-up for the Flames’ game in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

⚽️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬⚽

Tanzania 🇹🇿🆚Malawi 🇲🇼

🏟️ Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

🏆 International Friendly match

📅Sunday 13th June 2021

⌚️ 16:00HRS EAT

⚫🔴🟢 Flames First 11 Munthali

Sanudi

Chembezi

Petro

Ngwenya Namwera

Idana

Banda

Mhango Muyaba

Mbulu pic.twitter.com/nsc4NxF4p7 — FA Malawi (@FaMalawi) June 13, 2021

The left-back made two substitute appearances for the Dons this season in the Premiership, both of which came against Ross County.

Ngwenya spent the last two months of the season on loan at League One side Cove Rangers. He made seven appearances for Paul Hartley’s side and played in their play-off fixtures against Airdrieonians.

“It came up as a shock to me when the call up came up,” he told the Malawi FA website last week. “It is an honour to be considered for national team duty, so I took the opportunity. This is great for me to be involved with the national team. But I also think it is really a big thing to represent your country in anything.

“When I play, I want to help the team to more success. I will give out my all and work hard for the team. People should expect energy and commitment.”

Ngwenya is from Edinburgh and played for Tynecastle Boys Club before joining Aberdeen’s under-18 squad in 2020.