Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News Kick-off time changed for Aberdeen's trip to Dundee next month By Paul Third 23/09/2021, 5:26 pm Jay Emmanuel-Thomas of Aberdeen Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park after the international break has been changed. The Dons travel to face the Dark Blues on Saturday, October 16 but the game has been moved from 3pm to 6pm at the request of the clubs.