Kenny Dalglish hails former player Stephen Glass for ‘excellent’ Scott Brown signing

Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish has been impressed with Stephen Glass’ start as Aberdeen manager.

The new Dons boss is yet to meet his squad after being named as Derek McInnes’ successor.

But that has not stopped Glass from persuading Celtic captain Scott Brown to make the move north to Pittodrie on a two-year deal as a player-coach.

Dalglish, who managed Glass at Newcastle, believes Brown can make a major contribution to the Dons’ cause.

In his Sunday Post column, Dalglish wrote: “When I was Newcastle United manager we signed Stephen Glass in 1998 for a fee of around £650,000 from Aberdeen.

“He had a lovely left-foot on him, knew the game, and was a terrific competitor. As a person, he was as good as gold and never caused me a problem.

“Stephen is now back at the Dons as manager and I wish him the very best of luck.

“He has just made his first signing in Scott Brown and it certainly has the wow factor. What a brilliant piece of business.

“But I have to say Scott’s departure from Celtic will be a huge loss to the club. He will be sorely missed, I’m sure.

Scott has been a brilliant servant and served the club with distinction.

“When he walks into the Pittodrie dressing room he will get instant respect for what he has achieved as a player.

“But he will also have to show what he is all about as a coach. In that respect, he is starting from scratch.

“Much will depend on how much responsibility on the training field Scott is given on a daily basis by Stephen. It’s a tough, tough job to combine playing and coaching, but it’s not impossible.

“I was player-manager at Liverpool and I was very fortunate to have a brilliant backroom staff around me.

“It allowed me to be a ‘player’ during the week at training. It was then up to me to pick the team for the game on a Saturday.

“I also had the added bonus that if I wanted to miss a training session then I could – and no one could argue with me!

“So, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics of the working relationship Stephen has with Scott and the other members of the backroom team.”