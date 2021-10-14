Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Keeper Joe Lewis urged to focus on regaining form and not search for answers on why he was dropped

By Sean Wallace
14/10/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has challenged keeper Joe Lewis to focus on rediscovering his form and not search for answers as to why he was dropped.

Club captain Lewis, 34, was relegated to the bench for the recent 2-1 loss to Celtic.

It was the first time Lewis has been a substitute since signing for Aberdeen in summer 2016.

Lewis paid the price for a number of costly errors during Aberdeen’s worst run of form since 2010.

Replacement Gary Woods, 31, is set to retain his starting slot in Saturday’s Premiership clash at bottom side Dundee.

Glass has challenged Lewis to shine during training to in the battle to earn back the number one position.

Aberdeen Goalkeeper’s Gary Woods and Joe Lewis warm up before the 2-1 loss to Celtic.

He said: “Joe needs to get back to training and being the Joe Lewis that everybody knows he can be.

“Performances have not been what they should be.

“I was pretty clear to Joe that for him personally, not to make it more than that.

“Not to start searching for answers and being different.

“It is important that Joe gets back to what he can be during the training to dislodge Woodsy.”

Change of keeper for Celtic clash

Since signing more than five years ago Lewis started every single game he was fit and available for. Only suspension and injury ruled him out.

He racked up 234 straight starts in the games he was available – until losing his place for the loss to Celtic before the international break.

Joe Lewis fails to prevent St Mirren from making it 3-2 in Paisley.

Lewis made a costly mistakes in the previous game, a 3-2 loss to St Mirren, when coming out to meet a ball into the box and completely missing it.

The ball flew into the empty net for St Mirren’s winner in Paisley.

Following that defeat Glass confirmed he would assess Lewis during training in the build up to the Celtic game before having a discussion with the keeper.

The outcome was Lewis being dropped and Woods coming in for his first start since a 1-0 loss to Hibs on May 12, when Lewis was out with an injury.

Glass is keen to downplay the significance of changing keepers and  insists it is a position, like every other, where players are competing for starts and form dictates who is selected.

He said: “It does get magnified when you change your goalkeeper.

“However Joe and Woodsy are competing for a place the same as a number of players across the pitch.

“For ourselves and the goalkeepers it is important it is not seen as more than that.

“Joe understands and knows he has been competing for a place with Woodsy.”

Still no clean sheet despite keeper switch

Aberdeen were 11 games without a clean sheet when Lewis was dropped.

Starting Woods did not end that barren shut out run as the summer signing, who was on loan at Pittodrie from Oldham last summer, was left exposed by his defence for both Celtic’s goals in the 2-1 loss.

One of the Dons’ stand-out players such was Lewis’ consistently high level of performance he was snapped up on a five year contract extension in May 2019 until summer 2024.

Lewis was also made captain but relinquished that role on the pitch this season following the signing of former Celtic skipper Scott Brown in a player-coach role on a two year deal.

The veteran remains club captain for matters off the pitch.

This season Lewis’ stats have dropped.

In the previous campaign, 2020-21, he secured 17 clean sheets in 35 Premiership games – a 49% shut out return.

Joe Lewis’ season by season statistics for Aberdeen. Supplied by Opta Stats.
Attempts on target against Joe Lewis in the Scottish Premiership this season. Supplied by Opta Stats.

This season Lewis registered just one shut out in the Premiership, a 2-0 defeat of Dundee United in the opening league game of the season, on August 1.

In seven Premiership games Lewis has just one shut-out for a return of 14%.

Lewis Ferguson and Joe Lewis disappointed at full time after losing 1-0 to St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

With  one clean sheet in 14 games Lewis has started in all competitions that shut out return drops to 7%.

In Lewis’ previous five seasons at Aberdeen his save percentage never dropped below 60% – this season it is down to 47.1%.

Glass said: “Every other team in the league has probably chopped and changed their goalkeeper a number of times during that period.

“So it is no surprise there is a change when performance level dips for a little bit.”