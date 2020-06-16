Willie Miller: Jonny Hayes would be good addition to attack – if Aberdeen can wing it!

Aberdeen have made their move for Jonny Hayes and if they can sign him it would be a great piece of business.

It’s been reported the Dons have opened talks with the winger and are hopeful a deal can be tied up soon to allow him to start training with the rest of the Reds’ squad.

The return of Hayes is something that has been spoken about for a couple of weeks now after his release from Celtic.

However, these are difficult times financially for clubs and Dave Cormack and Derek McInnes have said they may not be able to bring in new players.

But when opportunities like this arise you need to try to take advantage of them.

The possibility of bringing back a quality player such as Hayes is a great example.

These are difficult times and the club’s finances have been stretched, but the chairman is forward thinking and the manager will be keen to assemble a squad which is an improvement on last season.

And there’s no doubt Hayes would improve Aberdeen’s squad. If he could get close to the form of his first spell at the club then he would be a very good addition.

I think the majority of Aberdeen fans would welcome Hayes’ return to Pittodrie.

The Irishman, along with Niall McGinn, combined well to make the Dons an attacking and exciting team during Hayes’ first stint in the Granite City.

The quality and versatility that Hayes brought to the wide areas is something I don’t think has been replaced to the same standard as he brought.

That’s one of the big appeals of getting him back – you know the quality Aberdeen will be getting.

He’s 32 and nearer the end of his career than the start, but his fitness has never been in doubt.

I think his quality, consistency and versatility have been missed over the last three years, so to get Hayes back would whet the appetite of the Red Army.

The prospect of Hayes and McGinn linking up again is a very exciting one given their potency the first time around.

The news that Aberdeen are trying to bring the former Inverness Caley Thistle player back is something to be applauded.

Hayes contributes so much in the forward areas and can change a game on his own.

He supplied plenty of ammunition for Adam Rooney in his first spell with Aberdeen and he could do exactly the same for Sam Cosgrove.

The fans would also be keen to see the squad strengthened at this time having supported the club financially in the last few months.

The board has seen the fans rally round to help the club by buying season tickets in large numbers and also by taking out AberDNA memberships.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that as a club Aberdeen have done a lot of good work supporting communities over the last couple of months.

Cormack also secured additional investment to help safeguard the club, so if the Dons were unable to sign Hayes I don’t think supporters should be too hard on the chairman and the club.

Hayes will have to take a drop in wages to make the deal happen because financially Celtic are in a different league to everyone else in Scotland.

Aberdeen said very early on that the money wasn’t going to be there to sign new players for the coming season, but this is too good an opportunity to miss, so they had to at least have a go at bringing him back.

If the Reds were to re-sign Hayes it would be great – but if it doesn’t happen then it’s a challenging time for the club financially.

Released winger Ross can still have a good career

Frank Ross has been released by Aberdeen and I feel for him because he’s been unlucky with injuries.

The attacker will be disappointed to leave the Dons, but he only needs to look at Lawrence Shankland at Dundee United and Michael Rose, who has helped Coventry City reach the English Championship, to see that you can have a good career after leaving Pittodrie.

Ross will have learned good habits with the Reds and I hope he can stay fit and grasp his chance elsewhere as Shankland and Rose have.

Reds will be keeping tabs on talented duo

Greg Leigh and Jon Gallagher have returned to their parent clubs NAC Breda and Atlanta United respectively after their loan spells with Aberdeen.

Defender Leigh and midfielder Gallagher made an impact at Pittodrie.

Gallagher’s best displays came earlier in the season, particularly in some of the Europa League qualifiers, where he looked a really exciting prospect who might have contributed a lot.

The Irishman seemed to fade as the season progressed, however he did play a significant role, particularly in the early stages of the campaign.

Leigh made a lasting impact for most of the season at left-back and was a very solid performer until he fractured his tibia in December.

I’m sure Aberdeen will be keeping tabs on both players.

The Dons had been keen to sign Leigh permanently from NAC Breda.

The deal hasn’t happened, but it may still be something they are able to pull off.

If Leigh was to have a second spell with the Reds he would be a good asset.

Aberdeen have used the loan system well in the past and I think they did again with the additions of Leigh and Gallagher.

I’m sure it’s something they will be looking to again in the new season.