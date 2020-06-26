Derek McInnes thinks Jonny Hayes can top first spell on return to Aberdeen

Boss Derek McInnes is confident Jonny Hayes can be even better in his second spell at Aberdeen.

Hayes signed a two-year deal to return to the Dons following his exit from Celtic.

Although Hayes will turn 33 next month, McInnes believes the winger can hit even higher levels second time round with the Reds.

He expects the Republic of Ireland international to be influential both on and off the pitch to help the Dons’ bid for success.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we will get an even better, more rounded player after Jonny’s experience with Celtic.

“Jonny has come back to us still a player who demonstrates that speed and ability that we all remember when he was an Aberdeen player.

“He also now has that experience of performing for a club like Celtic and having that winning mentality.

“Jonny won trophies with Celtic and that will have made him an even better player.

“He is still hungry enough to play a part in what we are trying to do over the next couple of seasons.”

Winger Hayes spent five successful seasons at Pittodrie before transferring to Celtic for £1.3 million in the summer of 2017.

Hayes was a free agent, having left the Premiership champions earlier this summer.

A deal to secure his Pittodrie return was only completed because Hayes took on the sacrifice of deferring his wages for a year to help the club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed Aberdeen will lose £10m due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hayes made more than 200 appearances for the Reds from 2012-17, scoring 30 times.

He won the League Cup under Derek McInnes in 2014 and scored the opener in the 2-1 Scottish Cup loss to Celtic in 2017.

During his first spell at Aberdeen, Hayes was nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year on two successive occasions.

He was named in the PFA Premiership team of the year in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Hayes may be approaching 33 in July, but McInnes reckons he has lost none of his pace or skill.

McInnes said: “Jonny was influential the first time round for me and I still see the same speed, the same ability there.”

Capped four times by the Republic of Ireland, Hayes won every domestic honour during his three years at Parkhead.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was initially inclined towards signing Hayes on a new contract with his deal up at the end of last season.

However, any potential new contract offer was shelved due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hayes met up with his team-mates at Cormack Park earlier this week for pre-season training.

The Premiership season is scheduled to begin on August 1 and the Dons enter the Europa League at the first qualifying round on August 27.

McInnes hopes Hayes can have a major influence on the club – both on the pitch and off.

He said: “Jonny is someone who was part of a strong culture at our club when he was here before and he will become that again.

“I want Jonny to have a really positive influence on the pitch and off the pitch from my team.”