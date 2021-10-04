Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Jonny Hayes warns Aberdeen must cut out naive mistakes to kick-start faltering season

By Sean Wallace
04/10/2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes shoots during the 2-1 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Winger Jonny Hayes warned Aberdeen must eradicate lapses in concentration to end a damaging winless slump.

Aberdeen are now nine games without victory following a 2-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

During the club’s worst run of form since 2010, Aberdeen have dropped to ninth in the Premiership, crashed out of the League Cup and exited Europe.

Veteran Hayes, 34, insists a squad rebuilt by manager Stephen Glass during the summer transfer window are still on a learning curve.

However, he accepts those lessons must be learnt quickly as they must cut out naive, costly errors to kick-start the faltering campaign.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Celtic’s Carl Starfelt during the Premiership clash at Pittodrie.

Hayes said: “It is still a learning curve with so many new players playing together.

“It is naivety and switching off for a briefest second – that is where you get punished.

“I wouldn’t call Celtic’s winner a sucker punch, but we showed a bit of naivety when we switched off.

“That has been our problem, fine lines and fine margins.

“They are costing us too many points at the moment.”

Aberdeen have a free weekend due to the international break and Hayes insists the squad and manager Stephen Glass will work hard during the next two weeks to find solutions on the training pitch.

Republic of Ireland international Hayes, in his second spell at Pittodrie, believes the Reds can turn around their ailing fortunes.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor tackles Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes during the Dons’ 2-1 loss.

‘Fine lines and little mistakes are costing us’

Adamant they have not been ‘battered’ or ‘outplayed’, the 34-year-old believes the road to recovery lies in eradicating those costly errors, particularly at the back.

Aberdeen have failed to register a clean sheet in 12 successive games.

The last shut-out was in the 2-0 defeat of Dundee United in the opening Premiership game of the season on August 1.

Hayes said: “We are waiting on things to turn.

“It is fine lines and little mistakes that are costing us.

“It has not been the case in the last few games that we have been battered or outplayed.

“It has been silly mistakes and switching off at the wrong time has cost us goals and points.

“I don’t think we are playing badly bar the 30 minutes we played with 10 men against St Mirren (3-2 loss).

“It is a case of keep doing what we are doing.

“We need to keep improving on the training field and hopefully the tide will turn.”

Lewis Ferguson scores to make it 1-1 against Celtic at Pittodrie.

Hayes sensed Celtic’s vulnerability

That tide needs to turn quickly before Aberdeen become cut adrift from the early pacesetters in the race for European qualification.

The clash with Celtic at Pittodrie was a showdown between two teams desperate to end a concerning slump in form.

Celtic’s crisis was arguably even deeper than Aberdeen’s as the Hoops had suffered their worst start to a league campaign in more than two decades.

Hayes insists Aberdeen sensed an increasing air of vulnerability in Celtic as the game progressed and the Reds pushed for a morale-boosting victory.

Ultimately though that late, winning goal was scored by Celtic’s Jota as the Parkhead club emerged, slightly, from their slump while Aberdeen were dragged further into their own.

Hayes said: “We are disappointed.

“When we scored the goal in the second half, we got a bit of impetus and sensed a bit of vulnerability.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic at Pittodrie.

“We felt that we were going to win the game.”

Game plan was to attack Celtic at Pittodrie

Aberdeen were far better in the second half against Celtic and played with more attacking intent and self belief after the break.

Hayes insists the Dons did not sit off Celtic in the first 45 minutes and says the instructions from manager Glass from the outset was to attack and play the game in the Hoops’ half.

Hayes said: “The game plan was to push right up and that was the best way of going about it.

“Our intent was to go and press their centre-halves from the off and to play the game in their half.

“There were times when it worked well and you saw that with the pressure we put Joe (Hart, Celtic keeper) under.”

Referee right to wave away penalty call

Aberdeen had a penalty call in the first half when United States international striker Christian Ramirez appeared to go down under a challenge from centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Referee Bobby Madden waved away appeals from Aberdeen players for a penalty.

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez appeals for a penalty after going down in the box against Celtic.

Hayes reckons the referee made the right decision.

He said: “There was a bit of contact, but you expect that sort of thing so it would have been a bit soft.

“Bobby (Madden) is good at explaining and he felt there wasn’t enough contact there.”

 