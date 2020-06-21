Jonny Hayes set to seal Aberdeen return on two-year deal

Jonny Hayes has agreed a two-year deal at Aberdeen and will complete his return to Pittodrie, subject to a medical, in the coming days.

The 2014 League Cup-winner, who left the Dons for Celtic in 2017, is a free agent after leaving Parkhead. He will become Aberdeen’s first addition of the summer after Derek McInnes’ made the winger the club’s number one signing target.

English Championship clubs were circling with Hayes available and Premiership new boys Dundee United had also expressed an interest in securing his signature.

However, the fast-moving Dons appear to have won the race.

Aberdeen are in discussions with players and other staff about temporary wage cuts due to the implications of the coronavirus crisis, but it is understood Hayes, who moved to the Hoops three years ago in a £1 million deal, has made a significant financial sacrifice to secure his return to the north-east.

