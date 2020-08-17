John McMaster: It is time to let Aberdeen eight move on and prove commitment to Dons on the pitch

Gothenburg Great John McMaster today urged the Red Army to forgive the Aberdeen eight and move on.

Aberdeen have heavily fined the players and the SFA have also hit them with a notices of complaint.

The eight broke government guidance and club Covid-19 protocol by visiting a busy city centre bar. They are Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove, Craig Bryson, Bruce Anderson, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Michael Devlin.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was furious at the breach and warned any further indiscretions could result in the Premiership being shut down.

Aberdeen have had their last three games postponed as a result of Covid breaches and are playing catch-up in the Premiership.

Club legend McMaster said: “The eight players have been dealt with by the club and taken their punishment.

“Now it is time to move on.

“They know they have done wrong and we cannot keep battering them for this mistake.

“We have to let all the eight players prove that they are back on the right track.

“Now these eight players all have to show their commitment to the club and the supporters.

“We have all made mistakes and it is all about learning from them.

“Making a gesture is easy, but they have to go out and prove to people their commitment to the club and the other players with their performances.”

The eight players broke SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group protocol by going out in a group following the 1-0 loss to Rangers on Saturday August 1, breaking the bio-secure “sporting bubble”.

That was also in breach of government guidelines that only groups of no more than three households could meet.

Two of those players subsequently tested positive and the other six were forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

Aberdeen’s last three games against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Celtic have all been postponed due to Covid breaches.

Saturday’s scheduled opponents Celtic also suffered their own Covid breach when Boli Bolingoli jetted to Spain.

The Celtic defender did not inform his club of the trip nor did he self-isolate on his return.

Aberdeen are back in action on Thursday when they travel to St Johnstone in the rescheduled match.

McMaster, who won two European trophies with the Dons in 1983, said: “It has been a hard learning process for the eight players.

“They must all know this cannot happen again because the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could just have shut it down.

“She would have been fully within her rights to do that as well.

“If all eight players had the choice again none of them would go down that route they did after the Rangers game.

“Now they should be given the chance to rectify it.”

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has raised concerns that the Aberdeen eight are being hounded and said they “continue to face an ongoing barrage of criticism and personal abuse from many quarters”.

McMaster insists that must stop, for the health of the players.

He said: “Suffering abuse constantly could potentially break some players, particularly the younger ones involved in this.

“Unfortunately some people on social media outlets feel they can abuse people.

“Players should stay away from those.

“They have been punished and it is time to move on.”

Aberdeen cannot divulge the sum of the fines given to the players due to contract confidentiality.

However, Cormack insisted the severity of the punishments were in keeping with the severity of the consequences of their actions.