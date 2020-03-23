Captain Joe Lewis already thinking about extending Aberdeen stay beyond 2024

Captain Joe Lewis has confirmed he would like to stay at Aberdeen beyond his current deal which expires in the summer of 2024.

Lewis penned the new five-year contract last summer and admits he has transformed into a dedicated Aberdeen fan.

The 32-year-old insists he has never played for a club so united both on and off the pitch.

With Lewis settled at a place he loves the stopper is already contemplating staying longer.

He said: “I have another four years after this on my contract and hopefully I can have another few more years after that as well.

“This is a club that will be shooting for success as the chairman Dave Cormack wants to drive everyone forward.”

Before arriving at Pittodrie in the summer of 2016, Lewis was a Norwich fan having been born in the area and progressing through the Canaries’ youth system.

Now the former England international squad keeper is an Aberdeen supporter.

Lewis said: “I have a long contract here and signed for five years in the summer because I knew what the football club could offer me as a player.

“Everyone at this club is pulling together and trying to do their best for the football club.

“I have been at clubs where that isn’t the case.

“I realise how lucky I am to be at Aberdeen because of the way it is and how everyone is around the club.

“Everyone here is an Aberdeen fan.

“I consider myself now an Aberdeen fan.

“I was a Norwich fan as a boy but my team will always be Aberdeen now.

“That is because of the feeling I have had as a player and the backing I have had from the manager.

“And the backing I have had from Stewart Milne when he was chairman and from Dave Cormack. I have always felt they are fully behind myself and the team.

“They have put in a lot hard work to make this a bigger and better football club.

“They want the best for everyone involved with the club.”

Football and all sports are currently in lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of Scottish football being indefinitely postponed the Reds were fourth in the Premiership and had reached the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Lewis was made club captain for the start of this season following the exit of Graeme Shinnie for Derby County.

Securing Lewis on an extended long-term contract last summer was a major boost for the Reds.

Former Cardiff stopper Lewis has consistently been one of the top keepers in the Scottish Premiership in his four-and-a-half years at Pittodrie.

Lewis has experienced five European campaigns with the Dons and played in both the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals.

He has yet to lift silverware with the club he quickly grew to love but is determined that will change in the future.

Lewis said: “From the minute I signed and during my first few games I felt like the supporters took to me.

“My wife and I enjoy living here and my little boy is settled.

“However, that is not the reason why you sign a long contract, because you enjoy living somewhere. It is somewhere where I feel I can be successful as a player, having been at other football clubs where you don’t feel that drive to be successful.

“I have been at clubs where you don’t feel that people are all pulling in the same direction.

“Here at Aberdeen I do.

“Everything is in place for the club to grow.”