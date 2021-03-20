Joe Lewis praises Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson for ‘immediate impact’ on Aberdeen players

Joe Lewis has praised Aberdeen’s interim management team for the way they’ve handled things in the aftermath of Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty’s sacking.

Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson have been placed in temporary charge by Dons chairman Dave Cormack until the end of the season and will take the team for the first time in this afternoon’s New Firm derby at Tannadice.

McInnes and Docherty had been in their posts for eight years before being dismissed last week.

But Aberdeen captain Lewis has been impressed with how Sheerin, Robson and Simpson have stepped up following the departures.

The former Norwich, Peterborough, Cardiff and Fulham goalie said: “I’ve experienced a change in manager a few times in my career and for a few of the lads here, especially the young guys, it’s probably the first time with Derek being here such a long time.

“It’s part and parcel of being a footballer and in any industry your boss will change.

“You need to be thick-skinned and get on with it. It’s not the first time I’ve experienced it, I’m later on in my career so hopefully it’s one of the last times.

“For various reasons managers change and all the players at the club are likely to experience it again potentially.

“Last week was a strange one, it always is, but massive credit to Paul, to Barry and Simmy for coming in and having the impact they’ve had straightaway.

“They’ve always had the respect of the lads and it’s been enjoyable training and we’re looking forward to implementing the fresh ideas.”

Sheerin and Robson were both part of McInnes’ management team as well as working with the reserves and younger age group sides.

Simpson is head of Aberdeen’s youth academy, but during his playing days with the Dons in the 80s won two Premier Division titles, three Scottish Cups, one League Cup, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup.

Lewis lauded his influence over the last fortnight and said: “He knows the mentality of winning stuff, winning trophies.

“He’s not a shouter or bawler, he doesn’t love the sound of his own voice, he doesn’t keep talking.

“He’s very unassuming, but he’s one of those guys that, when he does speak, everyone listens and I think that’s important.

“These last ten days or so, whenever he has chipped in everyone has listened.

“We all have a huge amount of respect for him and the amount of trophies he has won in his career.

“He has a winning mentality and the little bits he has thrown in have been brilliant.

“The young lads can learn off him, I have been learning off him as well.

“Andy (Considine), Jonny (Hayes) and all the senior lads are as well. He has been really important since the change of manager.

“He has been a calming presence and given us some key bits of information to help us on the pitch.”

Aberdeen’s form in 2021 has put them on the back foot in the battle for third spot.

With the Dons winning just twice in 13 outings since the turn of the year, Hibs have moved six points clear.

There are only six Premiership fixtures remaining, but, ahead of tackling Dundee United at Tannadice today, Lewis believes third is still achievable for the Reds.

He said: “We’re looking at them (Hibs) as well and we’ve got to play them again, which will be a huge game.

“We’re confident in what we can do here and what they do is out of our hands, apart from when we play them.

“They’re a good team and we respect them and at the moment they are deservedly ahead of us.

“But at the moment there are six games and 18 points to play for, so hopefully we can turn around the points deficit.

“It’s something we’re looking at and I’m sure Paul, Barry and Simmy will be doing all they can to help us along the way.”