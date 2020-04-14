Joe Lewis hungrier than ever to win silverware as Aberdeen captain

THE hunger to win silverware with Aberdeen has ramped up even further for Joe Lewis since he was named club captain.

Lewis was given the skipper’s armband at the start of this season following the exit of Graeme Shinnie to Derby County.

The 32-year-old former England squad keeper is so committed to Aberdeen he signed a contract extension until summer 2024.

He was fully focused on winning silverware for the first time in his Pittodrie career before being made captain.

However, the prospect of joining an elite band of Aberdeen skippers to a trophy has injected further motivation.

The Dons’ bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time is on hold as all football is in shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dons were set to face holders Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

If and when the cup campaign does finally resume, Lewis aims to lead the Dons to that famous trophy for the first time since 1990.

He said: “The drive to lift a trophy is in me even more as a captain.

“I want to be part of a cup-winning side with Aberdeen.

“I don’t want to finish my career here without winning a trophy.

“That would be devastating for me.

“Winning a trophy is something I really want to do and I feel like we are capable of doing it.”

Scottish football at all levels has been shut down since March 13 and the outcome of the Scottish Premiership has yet to be decided.

The SFA confirmed earlier this month the Scottish season has been pushed back further with all games suspended at every level until at least June 10.

Ideally Aberdeen want the Premiership campaign played to a finish as they look to secure European qualification via finishing third.

However, Dons boss Derek McInnes recently admitted that with each passing week, completing the domestic league campaign is looking increasingly unlikely.

Regardless of the outcome of the Premiership, the Reds are hopeful they will still get the opportunity to complete the bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

There are only three Scottish Cup games to be rescheduled, all at Hampden, and the high-profile games would also generate much-needed cash for clubs involved and the SFA.

Aberdeen legends like Frank Dunlop, Martin Buchan, Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Stewart McKimmie and Russell Anderson have all held trophies aloft as captain after cup final wins.

Lewis sees constant reminders of those glory days around the club and wants to secure his own moment in history.

He said: “As captain especially I want to walk the team up the steps at Hampden and get my hands on a trophy. To have the whole team celebrate with me and while we also celebrate with the fans.

“You see it on the walls around Pittodrie and I want to be part of that.”

Lewis and his team-mates are continuing to train separately during lockdown.

Aberdeen have not put players on furlough and the squad have taken a deferral in wages and bonus between 10% to 30% for four months, from April 1.

Lewis said: “Everyone is eager to get back and as soon as we are able to we will be ready.

“I managed to buy quite a bit of equipment online before the lockdown so I have a decent garden gym and a few things in the garage.

“We don’t know when we are going back and how long there will be between training and the first game.

“We are doing what we can without being able to train together.

“We are all frustrated but everyone is in the same boat.

“The better we can stick to the regulations that the government and experts are telling us the shorter we will be in this situation.”