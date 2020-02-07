Joe Lewis calls on Aberdeen strikers to show bravery in front of goal

Captain Joe Lewis has urged Aberdeen’s goal-shy attack not to be scared to take a chance – as the defence can mop up any mistakes.

Aberdeen’s problems continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to St Johnstone which extended the goal drought to four matches.

It is now 364 minutes since Aberdeen last scored, in a 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat of League One part-timers Dumbarton.

Supporters vented their frustration after the loss to the Saints by booing at full-time.

Next up for the Reds, at home tomorrow, is a Scottish Cup fifth-round tie with Kilmarnock which can be season defining.

Lewis has urged the Dons attack to play with freedom and belief against Killie in the bid to reach the quarter-finals.

He said: “We have to play without the handbrake on and have a freedom going forward. “There is nothing to be scared about.

“We need to play with that freedom. We have good defenders so if we lose the ball in the attacking areas there is nothing to be worried about.

“You can’t worry about what will happen if you make a mistake and give the ball away.

“We have good defenders and will rectify those situations. So we need to make sure we play with freedom going forward.”

Aberdeen have taken just three points from the last 15 available – they are low on

confidence and hit by anxiety when in possession.

Lewis accepts that needs to change immediately with the Scottish Cup tie looming.

He said: “There is no magic wand that is going to fix it. We need to do it ourselves.

“We have to make sure we are mature and adult to meet things head on. We clearly have good players and they have shown what they can do this season already.

“However, we are not quite getting to those levels and we need to find something because Kilmarnock will come up looking to make it a similar game. We need to make sure it is different.”

Aberdeen supporters booed the Dons at half-time when they trailed St Johnstone at the break.

That ramped up at full-time following a fourth successive game where the Reds fired blanks.

Club captain Lewis understands supporters’ frustrations being vented and has challenged his team-mates to deal with it.

Lewis, 32, said: “We have to be mature enough to deal with some abuse or boos from supporters, whatever it is.

“We need to be stronger than that. The frustration from supporters is understandable and there is an equal frustration in the dressing room over results.

“No one is going to do it for us and we need to make sure we find a spark and some creativity to bring chances and goals. No one is going to flick a switch and it will happen.

“It will need to come from hard work on the training pitch and we will have to build some confidence so we can come up with something different.”