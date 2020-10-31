Joe Lewis bids to join Aberdeen’s legendary captains and lead side to Scottish Cup win

Keeper Joe Lewis is determined this will be the season he joins the elite band of legendary Dons captains to have lifted the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen will face holders Celtic in the 2019-20 season semi-final at Hampden tomorrow.

Only four Aberdeen captains have lifted the Scottish Cup in the club’s history – Alex McLeish (1990), Willie Miller (1982, ’83, ’84 and ’86), Martin Buchan (1970) and Frank Dunlop (1947).

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Lewis aims to join those legends by raising the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Such is the level of confidence coursing through the Aberdeen squad, skipper Lewis is targeting the unique feat of lifting the Scottish Cup twice this season.

Aberdeen have two shots at cup glory as tomorrow’s semi is rescheduled from last season which was shut down due to the pandemic.

The Reds will then begin the 2020-21 Scottish Cup campaign in January.

Lewis said: “Winning the Scottish Cup would be huge.

“I’ve played in cup finals here before and just fallen short against a very good Celtic team.

“We feel like it’s a big opportunity for us this season, the way we’re playing.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence which has been boosted by the results we’ve had recently.

“We’d like to keep that momentum going.

“We’ve got that attacking threat and we feel that we can cause any team real problems.

“Carrying that forward threat helps everyone have confidence in all areas of the game.”

In the club’s 117-year history, the Scottish Cup has been secured just seven times, with five of those triumphs coming in quick succession in eight years from 1982-90.

Asked about the unusual chance to win the trophy twice in one season, he said: “We won’t get too ahead of ourselves yet, but we certainly feel that we’re capable of that.

“We go into every game that we play expecting to win and feeling that we can win, so there’s no reason that can’t happen.

“The thought of that is brilliant, but there’s a lot of work to go into it before we get to anything like that. We’ve got a massive semi-final to deal with first and then the whole tournament for this season’s cup ahead of us.”

Aberdeen’s bid for a first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990 will reignite tomorrow – almost seven months after the scheduled April 12 date for the clash.

Lewis, 33, is confident the Reds are in an even stronger position now to overcome a Celtic side chasing a fourth straight treble.

He said: “It has been a long wait for it to come around.

“I think we have a better chance now than we did in March. The team is in a better place now.

“We are playing with a bit more fluidity and freedom – we are a better team now than we were back in the spring.

“We don’t have too many injuries, so there’s a good squad to pick from – the strength in depth is there.

“There is competition for places all over the pitch and that has been important for us because it’s a squad game.”

Aberdeen netted an injury-time penalty on Sunday to salvage a 3-3 Premiership draw against Celtic. However, the Reds were 2-1 up with 15 minutes remaining only to concede two quick goals.

After studying footage of the game as a squad, Lewis is confident the Reds can eradicate those defensive slip-ups against a Celtic side now four games without a win following a 2-2 Europa League draw against Lille in France on Thursday.

Lewis said: “Scoring the late goal on Sunday was a boost because we got what we deserved.

“We can play better and they will think they can play better too. It would have been disheartening to come away with nothing, so it was important to get something.

“We felt we played well, but there was areas to improve and that’s the exciting thing.

“We looked at where we can improve ahead of this weekend’s game, but the main things will be concentration and staying switched on for 90 minutes.

“We need to cut out the kind of goals we lost in the last game and still carry that forward threat.”