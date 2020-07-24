Joe Harper’s weekly column: Friendly form shows Aberdeen’s Bruce Anderson could be boss up front for Derek McInnes

This season could be a big one for Bruce Anderson.

He has come back in pre-season and has been scoring goals in Aberdeen’s friendlies against Ross County and St Johnstone.

Although you should never read too much into friendlies, if he scores tomorrow against Hibernian at Pittodrie, it’s hard to ignore his form.

The striker is 21, so he’s getting to the point where he will want to be playing regularly and trying to establish himself in the side.

Anderson is an excellent finisher and is very quick. There are other parts of his game that require more work, but he has a lot of talent.

He can make a big contribution for the Dons this season.

If he keeps knocking on the door as he is doing then he’ll get opportunities and it’s up to him to take them.

Anderson is different to Aberdeen’s other strikers and gives opposition defenders a different test.

Curtis Main isn’t perhaps a natural goalscorer in the same way as Anderson, but the way he bullies defenders can create chances for others and his hold-up and link-up play is good, as he showed in the second half of last season.

Sam Cosgrove is a natural finisher much like Anderson, but also has the physicality, similar to Main, which can unsettle defenders.

The three of them give Derek McInnes different options depending on the opposition and I’m sure Anderson will get his share of opportunities this season.

The youth academy graduate has served his apprenticeship with good loan spells at Elgin and Dunfermline in the last few years.

Now it’s time for him to show he can do it in Aberdeen’s first team and the only way to do that is working hard and scoring goals.

I’d be keen to see Cosgrove and Anderson up front together.

In some games it can be difficult to play with two strikers when other teams flood the midfield and you can be overrun.

But there is still merit in having two players spearheading the Dons’ attack.

I think Cosgrove and Anderson could form a good partnership.

With the Englishman’s ability to hold the ball up and flick it on, they could dovetail nicely.

Anderson is always looking to run in behind and continually challenge defenders and if Cosgrove is up with him he can provide plenty of ammunition with his flick-ons and link-up play.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the opening weeks of the campaign, but the more goalscorers Aberdeen have in their ranks the better.

Wage cuts at Pittodrie are a fantastic gesture from all concerned

Aberdeen agreeing wage cuts with employees which will save £1 million is another significant step when it comes to dealing with the crippling effect of Covid-19 on the club’s finances.

It’s a great gesture from everyone at the Dons who have agreed to this.

It shows their loyalty to the club and their willingness to protect its future.

These are unprecedented and very challenging times for so many businesses including football clubs.

Dave Cormack said the Dons were facing a financial blackhole of £10m which is a massive problem.

However, the measures taken by Aberdeen such as agreeing these cuts, have made a real difference to ensuring the club is on a stable financial footing.

Joe Lewis as captain and Mikey Devlin as the club’s PFA Scotland rep liaised with the players about the reductions.

They deserve credit for helping to handle what is a tricky situation.

The objective of the cuts is to ensure nobody loses their job as a result of the coronavirus crisis and that’s important because football clubs are about more than just the players and coaching staff.

There are a huge number employed by Aberdeen who make the club tick behind the scenes and it’s important the Dons are trying to protect all their staff.