Joe Harper: Watford’s £2m bid for Lewis Ferguson was a slap in the face to Aberdeen

Watford’s insulting £2 million bid for Lewis Ferguson was a slap in the face to Aberdeen by the Premier League side.

To think they could secure a player of Ferguson’s calibre, experience and potential for that low figure is absolutely ridiculous.

Aberdeen have been hit financially by the Covid-19 pandemic, but that does not give the green light for clubs to try to land their stars on the cheap.

The Dons were right to immediately knock-back the bid from the Hornets.

Any club interested in signing Ferguson would have to offer at least £5m and even then I don’t think that would be enough.

The Dons are in control of the situation as the midfielder signed a contract extension until summer 2024.

The club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today. This request was rejected immediately. More details ⬇️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 19, 2021

Ferguson is such an important player to Aberdeen – he has started every game he has been available for.

Of all his 124 appearances, the 21-year-old has never once been a substitute.

Manager Stephen Glass sees him as vital to his squad going forward so it is going to take a major offer to tempt the Reds to sell Ferguson.

The midfielder was in contention to become only the third player to retain the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award.

Having won it in the 2019-20 season, he was short-listed again this campaign before eventually losing out to Hibs’ Josh Doig.

His nomination just indicates how important Ferguson is to the Dons.

© SNS Group

Even in a poor season for the team, Ferguson still shone enough to be named in the top four young players in the country.

Ferguson was the club’s top scorer last season with 10 goals and underlined just what he is capable of in a superb box-to-box performance in the 1-1 draw against Celtic.

He netted the opener, hit the post, was denied more goals by saves and also cleared a shot off his goal line in a fantastic shift for the Reds.

It is disappointing Ferguson has slapped in a written transfer request and his representative Bill McMurdo being critical of Aberdeen certainly does not help matters.

Ferguson will undoubtedly be looking at Scottish players who have moved from the Premiership to England and thrived such as Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Kieran Tierney.

The midfielder will eventually move on because he has made his mind up, but the Dons will not be in a rush to let him go and will only be tempted when the right offer comes in.

I believe Ferguson will still be at Aberdeen next season unless a club comes in with a high offer that is just too good to refuse.

The Dons are certainly not in any rush to sell Ferguson.

JET an exciting signing for Aberdeen

© SNS Group

I am excited by Aberdeen’s signing of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas as he is a very skillful player who can score goals.

What has impressed me about JET is that he has real vision and can see things on the pitch that many other players cannot.

As well as that skill and game vision, JET is also powerful and will bring a real presence in the box.

From what I have seen of Emmanuel-Thomas, he looks a player.

The attack is something that certainly needed to be bolstered ahead of the new season.

Aberdeen scored just 36 goals in the entire Premiership campaign over 38 games.

That is a terrible return and simply not good enough.

The three loan strikers who were brought in on transfer deadline day could only muster four goals between them, so it is no surprise they have returned to their parent clubs.

Manager Stephen Glass has already made four signings with JET joining Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher, Celtic skipper Scott Brown and Oldham Athletic’s on loan keeper Gary Woods.

Glass has done strong, early business and there will be more to come.

There needs to be more firepower up top to join JET.

Euro 2020 heartache for Considine

I was gutted Andy Considine was not named in Scotland manager Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 finals.

Despite the heartache of missing out on the tournament, Considine can hold his head high after his performances for his country.

He did all that was asked of him in his three caps under Clarke.

Considine, as he does at club level, gave his all and never let anyone down.

© SNS Group

He has been such a terrific servant for Aberdeen, it would have been a fitting reward for him to be in the squad for the Euros.

Aberdeen will at least have one representative in the squad as new signing Declan Gallagher made the cut.

Gallagher was superb at the back in the Nations League play-off final defeat of Serbia in November that secured qualification to the Euros.

Hopefully Gallagher will meet up with Dons squad in the summer on the back of the Scots qualifying from their group.