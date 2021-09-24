Joe Harper: Time for Aberdeen players to stand up and fight for the fans and the club

The Aberdeen players must stand up and show what they are made of because the recent run of form is not acceptable.

Supporters are getting frustrated at results, performance levels and lack of entertainment in recent games.

The Dons have dropped into the Premiership’s bottom six and need to show grit, determination and fight to haul themselves back to winning ways – starting against St Mirren on Sunday.

I am sure manager Stephen Glass will turn this around, but he has to do it quickly as the Reds have dropped into the bottom six of the Premiership.

The team have to fight for the supporters, the jersey, their manager and muchpneeded points.

Supporters are not happy and the team have to start to make things right as the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone extended the winless run to seven games.

Aberdeen can count themselves fortunate that Celtic lost at the weekend and Rangers, Hibs and Hearts all drew or they would have lost further ground.

The Reds have a tough October coming up with games against Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee.

That starts next weekend with a home clash against Celtic, and the Dons cannot go into that run of fixtures mired in a winless streak.

Aberdeen must beat St Mirren away on Sunday to stop the rot.

They have to play as a team, battle as a team and talk with one another as a team.

Recently Aberdeen look like a team that do not know each other.

Pittodrie used to be a fortress, but now it seems like any team can come up to the Granite City and win.

That has to change.

Aberdeen also need to get the simple things right.

When I played under Eddie Turnbull at Aberdeen, he always said to us when you have possession you should have at least three options to use it.

There should be at least three players close enough to you or moving into space so you have a choice – but that is not happening with Aberdeen.

The Dons are also losing possession too much – it is simple stuff.

There are no midfielders breaking into the penalty area and everyone seems to want to operate outside the box.

As soon as the two young full-backs get 15 yards into the opponent’s half they should be looking to whip a cross into the box.

If they do that Christian Ramirez will react, but the Dons are not getting the people nor the crosses into the boxes.

If they deliver the ball into the box, Ramirez will score, but he is not getting the service.

The Dons lacked quality in the final third against St Johnstone and were guilty of amateur defending for their goal.

For Stevie May to get the ball on the left wing and still be allowed to cut inside and fire off a shot was amateurish.

There were more than enough defenders to stop that happening.

I believe manager Glass can turn this around and that Aberdeen have the players that can deliver this season.

However, they have to start doing it now.

Concern over Ryan Hedges’ contract

The return of Ryan Hedges from a hamstring injury for Sunday’s trip to St Mirren will be a boost for Aberdeen after missing the last six games.

However, the Welsh international will not be 100% match fit as he is just coming back from a hamstring injury.

His return will certainly give the team a lift though as he brings vision and an ability to unlock defences and turn games.

Hedges’ worth to the Dons has been proven.

Aberdeen began the season strongly with five wins from six until Hedges suffered the injury when playing as a substitute in the 2-1 League Cup loss away to Championship Raith Rovers last month.

Since Hedges has been sidelined, Aberdeen have failed to win any of the six games he has missed.

That tells its own story, so it is a real concern that he is in the final season of his contract.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires next summer and he will be free to talk to any interested clubs from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

Aberdeen are understandably desperate to re-sign Hedges, but manager Stephen Glass recently confirmed the attacker is keeping his options open.

Hopefully Hedges commits to a new deal, because he is an important player.

However, I fear the longer that continues the less chance Aberdeen have of re-signing him.

Excitement building for Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup will be fascinating as there are so many young players involved.

United States will be gunning for revenge on home soil after bein thrashed 17½-10½ at Le Golf National in 2018.

Europe are aiming for an eighth victory in 10 meetings and hopefully they can deliver another memorable win.

I always love watching the Ryder Cup as it never fails to deliver drama, excitement and superb action.

The United States have eight of the world’s top 10 in their 12-man team. Six of them are major winners in Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

However, Europe look really fired up for this and I certainly wouldn’t write them off.