JOE HARPER: No room for passengers as Aberdeen’s downward spiral must stop at Dundee

Aberdeen’s downward spiral must stop at Dundee in a must-win game that is a massive test of character.

Already nine games without a win in all competitions, that slump cannot continue.

All that matters is three points at Dens Park and if that means a scrappy, ugly win, so be it.

Aberdeen must get a win at any cost and every player must give their all – there can be no passengers.

Every Don must walk off the Dens Park pitch shattered and knowing they have given a absolutely everything.

It is all about rolling their sleeves up, getting tore in and showing the drive and desire to deliver three points in what is a must-win.

The pressure is on the Dons now, but it is entirely self-inflicted due to the run of form with just two points from the last possible 18 in the Premiership.

Hopefully Dundee can be the start of the revival.

Manager Stephen Glass has to retain faith in his players, which I’m sure he does.

It is also up to the coaches to keep the players motivated and Scott Brown as captain to get them going.

More importantly, however, it is up to the players to react to that.

They cannot expect to win just because they are Aberdeen Football Club – they have to earn it and scrap for the points in a match of huge importance.

It won’t be easy, because, although Dundee are bottom, they will be desperate to kick-start their Premiership campaign. They will be up for a battle.

I’m looking for wins and for Aberdeen to show their form.

I’m sure the Aberdeen fans are the same and will give their backing at Dens Park to try to haul the team out of this unwanted situation.

The supporters are vitally important, because they will be in Dundee in force.

I’m sure they will raise the roof for the 90 minutes to try to drive the Dons to the three points they desperately need.

After Dens Park, Aberdeen have a tough run of games coming up against the top three sides in the Premiership in Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

Aberdeen cannot afford to go into that triple-header on a 10-game run without victory as morale and confidence would be low.

To get that much-needed win against Dundee, I cannot emphasise enough the need for Aberdeen to get crosses into the box quickly.

As soon as the ball is out on the wings, get it into the danger area.

Beat your man, deliver the ball into the box and make sure there are players in the middle to get on the end of it.

The two young full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie do that, but the other players must also adopt that outlook.

The more balls you get into the box, the more chance you have of scoring goals.

Dundee away is a must-win and the players must dig deep to deliver.

Scotland were fortunate in Faroe Islands

Scotland were fortunate not to lose against Faroe Islands in a disastrous performance in their Group F qualifier.

Instead of playing at their own pace, the Scots played at that of the Faroes and it very nearly cost them.

Thankfully Lyndon Dykes netted the late winner to secure a 1-0 win, but it was a nervous night for the Tartan Army.

After the superb 3-2 defeat of Israel at Hampden on Saturday, the performance against the Faroe Islands was so disappointing.

Ultimately all that matters is that the Scots got the win and now all they have to do is defeat Moldova away next month to secure a place in the World Cup play-offs in March.

Moldova are 180th in the FIFA World rankings so surely Scotland will finish the job.

That will give them the luxury of being able to face runaway leaders Denmark in the final Group F game at Hampden knowing the play-off spot is already secured.

That could be a party night for the Tartan Army, should the Scots as expected, beat Moldova, as the pressure will be off.

One thing is for sure the Scots will not underestimate Moldova after coming so close to suffering a shock defeat against Faroe Islands.

The Faroes deserved to beat Scotland. But it is taking chances that counts and Dykes did that to take us on the brink of reaching the play-offs.

Vital experience for Lewis Ferguson

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson didn’t get game time for Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers this month but it will have given him more valuable experience.

The 22-year-old made his senior breakthrough last month when coming off the bench in the 2-0 loss to Denmark.

Ferguson followed that up when again coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat of Austria.

Although he did not add to his cap count in the defeats of Israel and Faroe Islands, the midfielder was part of the squad and will have further settled into national boss Steve Clarke’s set-up.

He will understandably be disappointed not to have featured in the recent games, but Ferguson just has to bide his time. Many more caps will come.