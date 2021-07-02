Joe Harper: New Aberdeen signing Christian Ramirez ticks all the box for a goal-scorer

United States international Christian Ramirez ticks all the boxes to be a goal-scoring hit at Aberdeen.

As Ramirez has arrived in the Granite City from Houston Dynamo. we have been limited to watching online videos to see what he can bring.

I have been very impressed with the footage I have watched and have to give Ramirez credit because some of his goals are excellent.

Ramirez has all the traits you look for in a striker that can score consistently.

He is confident and not scared to shoot, which is a great and much-needed attribute for a striker.

Ramirez also possesses impressive position sense, definitely has a striker’s brain and an eye for goal.

He follows everything in. which is another positive.

Aberdeen fans must give Ramirez he time to make an impact as they cannot expect miracles straight away as he is moving from a different country to Scotland.

It could take time to adapt, but there is no doubt he is a strong signing and I am excited to see him in action in the upcoming season.

If he is as good as he is in the videos I have seen, Ramirez will definitely be a hit at Aberdeen and score goals.

The lack of goals was Aberdeen’s major Achilles’ heel last season and manager Stephen Glass has moved in this summer’s transfer window to fix that.

He has signed two experienced strikers in Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who will be able to bring that much needed cutting edge and fire power in attack.

The times I have watched Emmanuel-Thomas, he certainly looks a good player and can score goals.

However, it is important that Aberdeen provide the service to Ramirez and Emmanuel-Thomas – starting from the first game of the season in the Uefa Europa Conference League against BK Hacken on July 22.

Another summer signing is Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr, who is an attacking full-back.

It is vital for the full-backs to power down the flank, get to the level of the 18-yard box and deliver crosses into the middle.

If they do that then the strikers will know it will come into the middle and will make runs to get that delivery.

Aberdeen boss Glass has indicated the majority of his summer transfer business is all but done.

He has added six new signings in the summer rebuild, but it is important to remember that the additions have all been quality.

The rebuild began with a real statement of intent in signing Celtic captain Scott Brown, a player who lifted 21 trophies with the Parkhead club.

Celtic wanted to keep their influential skipper, but he opted to join Aberdeen because he was so impressed with what Glass had planned for the club.

A further two internationals in Ramirez and Scotland centre-back Declan Gallagher have also been secured.

Add in JET, highly-rated on-loan Brighton teenager Teddy Jenks and Gurr and the Dons are definitely stronger.

It is quality over quantity.

Declan Gallagher will be on a high from Euro 2020 despite not playing

Scotland international Declan Gallagher officially joined Aberdeen this week and he will have arrived on a high after being at Euro 2020.

Although the centre-back did not get any game time for the Scots in the tournament, just being involved in the 26-man squad is a tremendous achievement.

He will have met up with the Dons fully fit and raring to go after training with Steve Clarke’s squad throughout the summer.

Gallagher was unfortunate not to get any game time in the Group D games. because he played such a vital role in getting Scotland to Euro 2020.

The former Motherwell captain was superb at the back in the penalty shoot-out defeat of Serbia in the Euro 2020 play-off final in Belgrade last November.

He broke into the international set-up late in his career, but has now won nine caps for his country.

Gallagher is a superb signing for Aberdeen as he is a leader, strong, powerful in the air, produces well-timed tackles and has good positional sense.

If he produces the high level of performance for Aberdeen that he did for Scotland and Motherwell, Gallagher could force his way into contention to start the World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria in September.

Italy my tips for Euro 2020 glory

I have really enjoyed watching Euro 2020 and seeing footage of supporters back in stadiums only makes me yearn for fans at Pittodrie.

It has been a long 16 months without the Red Army in the stadium.

Euro 2020 had been a good tournament in the group stages, but really sparked into life at the knock-out phase.

What a fantastic day of football it was when Spain beat Croatia 5-3 after extra-time in the early kick off then straight after that thriller Switzerland knocked out France in a penalty shoot-out after another 3-3 classic.

Big-hitters like defending champions Portugal, World Cup holders France, Germany, 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia and Netherlands are already out.

The tournament has opened up and my tip to win it is Italy.

They have as expected been rock solid in defence, but are also superb going forward.